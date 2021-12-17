GOSHEN — The search for a new Elkhart County health officer took a step forward Friday during a special meeting of the Board of Health.
At the meeting, which was held virtually via the Elkhart County Commissioners’ YouTube channel, board members voted unanimously to establish a subcommittee that will serve as the guiding body for proceeding with hiring protocols for the new health officer, as a well as a new health administrator for the Elkhart County Health Department.
In attendance were board members Bill Davis, Josi DeHaven, Danny Sink and Todd Meier. Helping to lead Friday’s meeting was county attorney Steve Olsen.
“As many of you know, including, obviously, our Board of Health here today, the Board of Health has been working diligently to identify and move forward with a structured path that includes both a part-time health officer and a health administrator,” Olsen said. “That course of action needs to continue moving forward, and there needs to be an opportunity for individuals of this board to be identified as the point individuals for proceeding with health administrator hiring protocols.”
As such, Olsen asked for a motion to identify specific people that will lead the coordinated effort to work through health administrator hiring procedures for the board.
That motion was ultimately put forward and passed unanimously, with board members Davis, DeHaven and Sink being identified as the people who will lead the hiring effort.
No further action was taken by the board during the meeting.
MAJOR SHAKE-UP
The past couple of months have seen a major shake-up in the leadership of the county health department and Board of Health.
Four of the seven health board members have resigned or will do so by the end of the year. Dr. Ebenezer Kio, an oncologist, Dr. Donald Findlay, a retired dentist and Meier announced this fall they will quit by the end of the year.
Dr. Randy Cammenga quit in September.
Danny Sink, chief of the Goshen Fire Department, joined the board in early December, filling one of the vacant seats.
Health officer Dr. Bethany Wait will also resign at the end of the year.
Wait was hired as the county’s health officer Dec. 23, 2020, replacing retiring Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz. She assumed her duties Jan. 1 of this year.
ABOUT THE BOARD
The Elkhart County Board of Health is a seven-member board that serves the county’s residents with health information, services and programs.
The board typically meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, though there are no meetings in July or November and December’s meeting typically falls on the first Thursday of the month.
Board meetings start at 7 p.m. and, when held in person, are held in the Elkhart County Administration Building, Room 104, 117 N. Second Street, Goshen. All meetings are open to the public.
