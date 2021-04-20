GOSHEN — On average, children spend five to seven hours a day on entertainment media, including televisions, computers, phones and other electronic devices.
According to information provided by Goshen Health, that’s up to 49 hours a week.
“Too much screen time can raise your child’s risk for developmental delays, learning and attention problems, anxiety, depression and other health issues,” health officials stated in the release.
Goshen Health is partnering with York Elementary School and Goshen Farmers Market to encourage families to unplug and be more active during Screen-Free Week, May 3-9. A special challenge with fun incentives is being offered to students, patients and the community at large.
“Screen-Free Week challenges us all to take a break from digital screens and be more mindful about digital choices,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO. “And the best part is, we are here to help you and your family get started and offer incentives to stay in the challenge.”
The community can pick up a Screen-Free Week activity packet at Goshen Farmer’s Market on the following days:
- Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 4 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Those interested can also request a packet by sending an email to CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com or calling 574-364-2496.
