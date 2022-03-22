SYRACUSE — Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 hosted its annual Pinewood Derby Saturday, at Saint Andrew United Methodist Church in Syracuse.
Overall winners with the fastest cars were Veronica Cline, first place; Nash Niles, second place; and Jaxon Kimes, third place. The People’s Choice for Best Design Award went to Veronica Cline.
The Lions Den first place winner was Lyric Beck, followed by Hazel Ratty in second place.
Nash Niles captured first place in the Tiger Den, with Jace Tackett placing second and Ace Richcreek in third place.
Winners in the Wolf Den were Veronica Cline in first place, with Kenzie Kimes coming in second followed by Damian Thorne in third.
In the Bear Den, first place went to Trent Ritter, with Evan Scott capturing taking second place.
Jaxon Kimes won first place in the Webelos Den, with Max Marshall placing second.
Nate Gillam competed in the Arrow of Light Division.
The Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 meets 6 p.m. every Monday at Saint Andrews UMC, 1413 N. Long Drive in Syracuse. Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to join. For more information contact Cub Master Trevor Ritter at 574-377-6177 or rittert14@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.