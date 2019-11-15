GOSHEN — Matt Schrock remains on track so far to join the Goshen City Council next year, though his narrow Election Day win could face an official challenge.
The Republican extended his single-vote lead by one more vote in the council’s District 3 race when official results were announced Friday. The Elkhart County Election Board added 19 provisional ballots, along with three other ballots that weren’t initially counted, to the initial vote totals from Election Day.
The results from Nov. 5 came down to Schrock with 248 votes, and 247 votes for his Democratic opponent Jennifer Shell.
When the additional 22 votes were tabulated Friday, Schrock gained one more vote, and Shell had none. Independent candidate Rafael Correa, who received 33 votes in the District 3 race, also received no further votes. The final numbers showed Schrock: 249 votes; Shell: 247 votes and Correa: 33 votes.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to go. It’s been a long, drawn-out deal,” Schrock said.
Schrock attended the election board meeting to await the results of the provisional ballots count. After the totals were read, Schrock initially said he’s speechless, and then expressed relief and a readiness to join the council.
“I’m just kind of glad it’s over and happy with the results,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to doing what I need to do with the people I need to do it with, which is the other councilmen, the mayor.”
But the race may not be over yet. Shell wants a recount given the tight margin of the two-vote difference.
“It’s still really close,” Shell said, disappointed with Friday’s outcome. “I was certainly hopeful there were a few more in there pulling for me. But, you know, that’s how it goes.”
Shell, a local parks board member, plans to go to the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen, probably no later than Monday, and begin the process for seeking a recount.
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said election recounts go through the legal system, where Shell has until noon Tuesday to file a petition through one of the local courts — the courthouse in Goshen houses Circuit Court, Superior Court 3 and Superior Court 4. From there, Anderson said the judge in such a case would be responsible for appointing a recount commission and scheduling the date and time for the new count. The commission would then report its findings back to the judge.
Schrock, who owns Cycle Works of Goshen along East Lincoln Avenue, understands why Shell would want a recount as he’d want the same thing if the situation was reversed.
“If Jennifer wants that, I don’t blame her. If I lost by one, I would want a recount over and over and over,” Schrock said.
Should Schrock hold on to the election win, he will succeed Republican councilman Mike Orgill, who is resigning from the District 3 seat when his term expires at the end of this year.
PROVISIONAL COUNTING
The final vote results came after the election board, aided by a panel of counters, met Thursday and dug through 86 provisional ballots left over from the 2019 municipal elections. The ballots — 28 from Goshen and 58 from Elkhart, from both voting centers and the absentee process — had been contested on validity questions and held over for inspection.
Most of the ballots were rejected due to issues with voters who weren’t registered in Elkhart County, or with those with county addresses who sought to vote in a city election. Several absentee ballots were also rejected because the voters didn’t sign provisional security envelopes.
Of the provisional ballots, the board found 19 were valid. Three more ballots were added to the mix due to a voting machine issue.
Anderson said there were problems scanning the three ballots into the machine at the voting center in Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen early on Election Day morning. When workers retrieved ballots from the machine, he said they didn’t see the three in the back of it until late in the evening. The machine was already shut down and locked by then, so the ballots couldn’t be tabulated on election night.
They were held and counted along with the valid provisional ballots Friday. Of those three that were locked in the voting machine, Anderson said two of them were blank with no votes on them.
In addition to the Goshen City Council’s District 3 race, the race for the Elkhart City Council’s three at-large seats also came to a close finish.
Republicans Mary Olson and Kevin Bullard and Democrat Arvis Dawson were the top three vote-getters by the end of election night. Dawson, who finished third, was four votes behind Bullard and 30 votes ahead of the fourth-place finisher, Democrat Alex Holtz.
The provisional count didn’t change any outcomes. With each candidate picking up additional votes, Olson, Bullard and Dawson remained in the top three of the final results.
Turnout for the 2019 municipal elections was 23.9 percent.
