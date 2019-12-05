GOSHEN — After a month of uncertainty, Matt Schrock has now officially been named the next Goshen City Council representative for District 3.
Schrock, a Republican, learned of his victory Thursday afternoon following an approximately three and a half hour ballot recount initiated by his District 3 Democratic challenger, Jennifer Shell.
Shell filed her Verified Petition for Recount in mid-November when the official results from the Nov. 5 municipal election showed Schrock winning the District 3 race by just one vote, taking 248 votes to Shell’s 247.
Schrock would go on to extend his single-vote lead by one additional vote when official results were announced Nov. 15 by the Elkhart County Election Board.
During that meeting, board members added 19 provisional ballots, along with three other ballots that weren’t initially counted, to the initial vote totals from Election Day.
When the additional 22 votes were tabulated, Schrock gained one more vote, and Shell had none. Independent candidate Rafael Correa, who received 33 votes in the District 3 race, also received no further votes. The final numbers showed Schrock with 249 votes; Shell with 247 votes and Correa with 33 votes.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, election recounts must go through the legal system, and Shell was given until noon Nov. 19 to file a petition through one of the local courts — the courthouse in Goshen houses Circuit Court, Superior Court 3 and Superior Court 4.
From there, Anderson said the judge in such a case would be responsible for appointing a recount commission and scheduling the date and time for the new count. The commission would then report its findings back to the judge.
Shell’s petition ended up being reviewed by Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno, who early Thursday morning gave the go-ahead for a specially appointed recount commission to oversee the official District 3 ballot recount. That three-member commission consisted of Allan J. Kauffman, James A. Ramer and Chad A. Clingerman.
A TOUGH RACE
Following Thursday’s recount, which included a full, hand examination of all District 3 ballots cast in the relevant precincts of Elkhart 3, Elkhart 4, Elkhart 8 and Jefferson 2, no change was discovered from the official vote totals reported by the Election Board on Nov. 15.
With all relevant ballots recounted, Schrock again was shown as having earned 249 votes to Shell’s 247.
“I’m glad this part’s over. I’m real happy with the results,” Schrock said following the announcement of his win Thursday afternoon. “I have to tip my hat to the way the proceedings were handled. Everything was very professional. I was very impressed with everybody. So I’m just glad it’s over and I’m excited to get to work and do what I signed up to do.”
Schrock also made a point of lauding Shell for running a solid race, and wished her well.
“Jennifer, her and I are friends, and it was a tough race for both of us,” Schrock said.
For her part, Shell, too, said she’s happy to officially get some closure related to the extremely close District 3 race, despite it not going her way in the end.
“I was hoping for a result change, but I think the most important reason for doing it was to show voters in Elkhart County that they can rely on these systems, and that they are accurate,” Shell said of the recount. “As we know in past elections, there have been all kinds of allegations of voter fraud around the country, so I think Elkhart County voters can feel pretty good about the quality and the precision of their systems.”
As for whether she has any regrets when it comes to calling for a recount, Shell responded in the negative.
“Being that close, I think I had an obligation to donors, voters, people in the district. So I think it was the right decision,” Shell said. “It was not the easiest way to go, because it has extended it over another month or so. But no, I don’t regret it at all.”
With the District 3 race now officially behind her, Shell said a future foray into politics is probably unlikely, though she isn’t ready to rule it out entirely.
“Well, at this point, no, but never say never, because I can change my mind in another four or eight years or whatever,” Shell said.
With his win now official, Schrock will succeed outgoing Republican councilman Mike Orgill, who chose not to run for re-election this year.
