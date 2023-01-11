GOSHEN — Matt Schrock has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Goshen City Council, District 3.
Schrock, a Republican, ran for Goshen City Council’s 3rd District seat in 2019 to give the residents and small businesses in the district a voice — a fact which still holds true for him today, according to a provided news release.
“Over the last three years I have had the opportunity to meet with and get to know some of the great people and small business owners in the neighborhoods of Goshen’s 3rd Dist.,” Schrock said.
Those districts include: Historic Dickerson Landing; Chamberlain, including the Chamberlain Community Garden; Maplecrest; Terrace Park; East Goshen; Northside; Hess Riverdale and Pickwick Village.
Schrock noted that he has also had the pleasure to be involved with and support the following neighborhood associations in his district: East Goshen, board member since 2013; Chamberlain; Chamberlain Community Garden; Hess Riverdale and Pickwick Village.
“I care deeply for these neighborhoods and their residents,” Schrock said. “The same goes for all of Goshen.”
According to the release, Schrock has been a council liaison the past three years for Goshen’s park board, shade tree board and the Goshen Police Department. He has also served on several committees, including for the city’s Flood Resilience Plan, Wellhead Protection Plan, River District Revitalization Plan, and most recently, the Shanklin Pool Master Plan.
“Being involved with these boards and committees gives me a better understanding of what the needs are now and for the future of our city,” Schrock said. “After having the opportunity to get to speak and work with all of Goshen’s departments and their staff over the years, I have to say, we’re in pretty good hands.
“Over the last five years Goshen’s 3rd district has seen substantial improvements all over, in safety and infrastructure, and I thank all city departments involved for these needed improvements,” he added.
Schrock also took a moment to reference some future city projects that are currently on his radar. They include: completion of the East Lincoln Avenue rebuild; the North Indiana Avenue rebuild; completion of the Wilden Avenue rebuild; the Blackport Drive rebuild; the new East Goshen storm warning siren; installation of the Pavilion at Dykstra Park; and the new North Indiana Avenue recycling drop-off location.
“I hope to be able in the coming years to continue to work with my fellow council members, the mayor, and all the city departments, to promote more positive policies and decisions to help keep Goshen a great place to live and grow, now and for the future,” Schrock said. “To our GFD and GPD, I have always, and always will support these brave, strong men and women who keep Goshen Safe and Strong.”
Schrock is a proud lifelong resident of the city of Goshen, attended Goshen Community Schools and graduated from Goshen High School with the Class of 1979, according to the release.
“I’ve spent the majority of my adult life employed at small businesses in Goshen. I possess a positive work ethic as a result,” Schrock said. “I’ve built a successful family-owned and operated small business, Cycle Works of Goshen, est. 1992. I’m family oriented and am involved in the lives of my siblings, nieces, and nephews.
“I look forward to serving our community and building on our city’s heritage and a welcoming, safe community for all visitors and residents,” he added. “Thanks again, for all the support and kindness these last few years from everyone. I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election.”