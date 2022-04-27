GOSHEN — Free lunches will no longer be a guarantee for Goshen Community Schools students. Several changes are taking root beginning in the 2022-23 school year that may leave many parents paying for their children’s breakfast and lunch again.
The first is the pandemic-related free lunch opportunities.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the GCS administration explained that all students in the district received free meals through the USDA Pandemic Flexibilities Act. The USDA has informed GCS that they will no longer qualify for free meals starting in the 2022-23 school year.
In addition to this, schools in the district that would traditionally receive free meals will now determine eligibility on an individual basis. Chamberlain, Chandler, Waterford and West Goshen qualified for free meals for all students because of the percentage of students in the schools in the zone who qualified for free or reduced meals.
This means that if families do not fill out a new 2022-23 application, they will not qualify for assistance with curricular materials, and will be charged for books, device rental and school meals.
Applications that qualified from the current school year will expire at the end of September. In order to continue to receive free or reduced prices on meals and CMR fees, families must complete a new application before the end of September.
Families may be directly certified for free or reduced-price meals through SNAP and TANF.
To ensure that all families who may qualify for assistance receive the meal and curricular materials benefits, GCS encourages all families to file an application for the 2022-23 school year.
Parent liaisons will be available at each school in August to help families with questions about the application. Parents should look for their liaisons at back-to-school night.
The Application for Assistance for Free & Reduced Meals and Curricular Material Rental will not be available until July. When the new form is available, GCS will post a link on the website. The online application is the quickest and best way to apply. Paper copies will be available in school and district offices.
New applications will be available in July at https://buff.ly/2LICZ4M.
