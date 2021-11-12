INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest by encouraging Indiana schools to submit entries for the 2022 state contest.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. The day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all individuals concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition. The national winner, along with his/her parents, teacher, and the state manager, will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the U.S. Department of Justices National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.
CONTEST INFO
The follow rules apply for contest entry:
• There is no limit on the number of posters a school can submit.
• Only one poster per student is allowed for submission.
• Students who submit posters must be in the fifth grade.
• Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” This phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.
• The theme may be depicted in the artwork through one or a combination of illustrations and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
• The finished poster must measure 8X14 inches.
• The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist.
• All poster contest rules can be found at https://ncjtc-static.fvtc.edu/resources/RS00272076.pdf.
• Deadline for submissions to be received by Sgt. Seth Tumey is Feb. 26, 2022.
Submissions are to be sent to: Indiana State Police Museum, Attn: Sergeant Seth Tumey, 8660 E. 21st St. Indianapolis, IN, 46219.
If ever a child goes missing, contact the local police department or dial 911. It is also a good idea to keep an updated picture or cell phone image and a DNA sample from the child.
For more safety and prevention tips, visit http://www.in.gov/amberalert/2335.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.