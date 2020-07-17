GOSHEN — With more than 6,600 students expected to return to their classrooms Aug. 10, safety is at the forefront of discussions among Goshen Community Schools’ administrators and staff.
From boarding school buses, to lunch and classrooms, Goshen Schools administrators, like their peers at other school systems, have been formulating plans to keep children and staff safe while complying with rules from the local health department and the state.
The plans start with families assessing how their children are feeling each morning, continue to the bus stops, buses, entrances/exits to the schools, restrooms, classrooms and lunches. Every step of a student’s day has been scrutinized for possible exposure points to the coronavirus.
And for parents who do not want their children exposed in a school setting at all, they have the option of online school.
Goshen administrators have suggested to school board members that the school year start with students attending Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be an e-learning day and a day for deep cleaning and sanitizing.
A decision on that option is expected at the next school board meeting July 27.
Goshen also has an online learning academy option. Parents need to fill out a form telling school officials which option they choose: in-school or online. To fill out the survey, which will require your student’s ID number, go online to https://buff.ly/2DAPj4o for the English version and https://buff.ly/2C0g7Lb for the Spanish version.
TRANSPORTATION
Don Graves, director of transportation for Goshen Schools, said students will be wearing face masks on buses. Those who do not have face masks will be handed one by the bus driver.
It will be expected that prior to getting on the bus — or being dropped off by a parent — students will have already gone through a health self-assessment. And at bus stops, students will be expected to social distance.
“We need help from the community and parents,” Graves said of driving home the point.
Every driver, he said, will have a student list and a seating chart made. The students who are picked up first will go to the back of the bus and students will fill in accordingly, Graves said. Windows will be let down to the proper level for air flow. While disembarking, students will leave from the front to the back. Hand sanitizer will be available on the buses as well, Graves said, so students can use it getting on and off the bus.
After that, the bus will return to the compound, where each bus driver will be responsible for disinfecting the bus. All touch points, which is the entire bus, he said, will need to be disinfected and that is for a.m. and p.m. routes.
“We have a product that we will spray inside the buses,” he said, explaining it has a 10-minute dwell time in which it will kill viruses. It can be wiped down after that or the drivers can just let it dry and it will do so without leaving a residue, Graves explained.
Parents should know a couple of weeks before school starts about bus routes. Once the aforementioned survey is tallied, school officials will know how many students will be coming to school and how many will need bus service.
Graves also noted that students will not be allowed to have food or drinks on the bus, unless it is in — and stays in — their backpack.
AT SCHOOL
Interim Superintendent Steve Hope said the elementary schools will be different than the middle school and high school because they will be in one class all day. If they need to leave, it will be scheduled. Specials that students would normally have, including music, art, physical education, world language and library, will be done online after the abbreviated school day ends. The students will receive one assignment from each of these each week.
Playground time will still be allowed. The equipment will be disinfected.
At lunch, according to school nutrition director Colleen Wruble, kindergarten and first-grade students will go to the cafeteria to eat. She said having the little ones carrying trays back to their classrooms would be messy.
Students will need to use hand sanitizer before they come to the cafeteria and before they get in line. They will do their best to keep the students in line distanced, she said.
Because the upper grades will be taking their lunches back to class, the cafeteria staff is working on keeping favorite foods but cupping the messy items and proportioning what they can. To bag everything would be extremely costly, Wruble said.
Trash cans will be placed in the hallway for students to dump their trash, and there will be an area for them to stack their trays. The cafeteria staff will then come get the waste.
As for breakfast, Wruble said, it is all prepackaged and students can dispose of the wrappers in those same trash cans.
Custodial Manager Dene Moore said custodians will be disinfecting touchpoints in restrooms throughout the day in all of the schools.
Sixth-graders will be in two classes throughout the day at the middle school with two teachers.
In seventh through 12th grades, the students will follow a block schedule with four classes per day. There will be staggered passing periods, Hope said.
“At the end of every class, students will wash their own desks,” he said. “We also think that might be a procedure we may keep post-pandemic.”
There will be a soapy spray and paper towels provided for students and teachers to use.
At the end of each day, custodians will disinfect the classrooms. And then on Wednesdays and the weekends, the middle school and high school will receive a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Elementary schools will have a deep cleaning every single day, Hope said.
Moore said the sanitizing involves sprays that can kill germs and viruses in 10 minutes or five minutes. However, he has on order electrostatic machines with a two-minute kill time.
“The electrostatic machines are quite expensive,” Moore said. They are applying to FEMA for money to help with that purchase.
The disinfectant custodians currently use is inexpensive, he said. The increase in expense will come from paper towels, trash bags, rags and the like.
Moore added that Goshen has ordered 538 hand sanitizing dispensers that should arrive soon. They will be placed in each of the classrooms.
While the custodial staff will be busy keeping the schools cleaned, they do ask that classroom teachers and students keep flat surfaces as item-free as possible to make easier work of wiping down surfaces, Moore said.
STUDENTS
The students’ roles in keeping each other safe from COVID-19, beyond social distancing, include wearing masks when that social distance cannot be maintained. Graves said the school is looking at getting 7,000 masks from the state.
Students will also need to bring water bottles because drinking fountains are shut down. Water bottles can be refilled at bottle filling stations in all of the schools, school officials said.
Using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not possible will also be encouraged. Moore said, “We don’t want to replace washing hands with hand sanitizer. It’s still important.”
He added, “The custodians do want to provide a clean, safe environment for all in the building.”
Susan Stiffney, director of Human Resources Services, said parents should pay attention to GCS’ website and those who have questions or concerns should contact the school’s administration directly or look on the website — not social media.
EDUCATORSThe Goshen Education Association responded to the Goshen reopening plan.
“The teachers of Goshen Community Schools miss our students tremendously and want nothing more than to return to ‘school as usual’ as it existed before we found ourselves in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic. That said, we know that any return to face-to-face instruction must protect the health and well-being of both students and staff as well as that of their family members and those with whom they reside. We appreciate the extensive time and energy that Dr. Hope and his team have put into GCS’s Reopening Plan. The flexibility of the plan acknowledges the quickly evolving conditions surrounding this pandemic as well as the importance of being prepared to make adjustments as needed. We believe that the requirement for all staff and students to wear face coverings while inside GCS buildings is prudent given the mandatory mask order currently in effect in Elkhart County and we are confident that the GCS administration and school board are prepared to move to a more conservative course of action should we continue to see such high numbers of positive COVID-19 test results in our community as we get closer to the start of the school year.”
AT CONCORD
Dan Funston, Superintendent of Concord Community Schools, writes “Concord Community Schools is planning for multiple re-entry scenarios so that we are fully prepared to support our students and families. We are in the final stages of completing our plan, which must include approval from the Elkhart County Health Department. We anticipate approval by the end of the week and will be prepared to share details of that plan publicly next week.
“In each scenario we have developed, we have given careful consideration to how we mitigate risk while still providing high-quality education for our students. Recommendations from the Elkhart County Health Department including the wearing of masks, adequate sanitizing of common areas such as classrooms, restrooms, and buses, and proper social distancing will be a critical part of ensuring we are able to safely reopen our buildings.
“Our plan includes scenarios for in-person and virtual learning, depending on the impact of the COVID-19 virus in our community. For families who prefer to stay at home, a fully virtual learning option will be available.”
AT NORTHWOOD
Wa-Nee Community Schools Superintendent Scot Croner said they waited until getting approval from the Elkhart County Board of Health before their school board approved their reentry plan this week.
“There was no point in having our board approve something that the county board of health was not going to approve,” Croner said.
There are two options for families. They can choose an in-person model of instruction, which is five days a week, or they can choose remote learning.
For those who choose in-person learning, county board of health guidelines will be followed, Croner said. “That means anytime social distancing cannot occur, we are going to require students are going to have to wear facial coverings.”
Croner said in making their plan, they looked hard at the reopening plan submitted by Parkview Health System. “They have what’s called the hierarchy of safeguards,” he said. “Essentially, we really focus on that first layer. The best way to mitigate the release of the spread is just to make sure that staff, students who are showing any of these symptoms, they just need to stay home. And so we’re really doing a hard push on educating our community on ‘These are the symptoms. If you have any of these symptoms, stay home.’”
Wa-Nee will be doing screening with staff. And when students arrive, staff will check with them, but they will not be checking them with thermometers — just a rapid assessment.
“If so, we want to get them immediately isolated down in the nurse’s office so they can be sent home for testing,” Croner said. “Beyond that, we’re going to do as much as we possibly can social distancing. Given our enrollment numbers and given a lot of our classrooms, we think in the majority of cases, students will be able to sit spaced out facing toward the front of the classroom without the need for a facial covering. In some cases in which we have larger class sizes or individual sections depending on high school or secondary model, that may not be as often. But the majority of time we do anticipate the kids will not have to have the face coverings on because of social distancing.”
But to make sure students are taken care of, Wa-Nee is spending $12,000 for facial covering so each student will have three reusable masks available. The state has also purchased an additional mask for each student. So students should have four masks available to them.
Wa-Nee has also purchased 100 additional desks to spread kids out.
As for passing periods, Wa-Nee is creating directional signs and limiting times the students need to go in the hallways, including going to their lockers. Although Croner said he knows students need to get to their lockers, they reduce trips by letting students carry bags with them.
At the elementary level, they will have a staggered schedule to limit the times kids are crossing one another. Special that can be done will be allowed.
“We’ll keep the kids in the classroom and have the teacher float into the classroom,” Croner said.
Physical education is the exception. “You’re better off having them go down to the gym because there is more space for a classroom of 25 kids to space out,” he said.
Croner anticipates that recess can continue and facemasks will not be required then. They will limit the number of multiple grades on the playground at one time. To do so, they’ll stretch out their lunch periods a little while longer.
“Students need to have physical activity,” he said. “Based upon the research we have been looking at, the virus isn’t spreading from touching surfaces. It’s primarily spreading from those close contact periods, where you’re within six feet of social distancing, neither individual is wearing a facial covering and you’re there for longer than 15 minutes. To the best of our abilities, we are trying to mitigate the opportunities for that to occur.”
That said, Wa-Nee will still be making a big push to make sure the schools are as clean as possible. What they don’t want to have happen are false positives, where kids are being sent home because they are showing signs of a cold. So if they can decrease the spread of colds and other diseases, they can keep students in school. “To us it’s really important that we’re hitting the sanitation,” he said.
E-LEARNING
Croner said school officials decided against using e-learning in conjunction with the in-person option. Instead, they will allocate one day a week, at least part of the day, where the teacher and kids do e-learning but in the classroom setting.
It will help kids learn the e-learning management system and staff tweak equipment, so that when an e-learning day is needed everyone is prepared.
School officials felt it was more important to keep students in the schools, he said.
CLEANING
Students, from the time they hit the buildings, will be encouraged in washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. Between passing periods, teachers will be able to spray down their desks and students will be able to wipe down their desks as well when they enter their classroom.
“We spent about $30,000 on disinfectant misters that our custodial staff can come in and blast a room. It looks a lot like a RoundUp sprayer almost,” Croner said. “It’s more expensive than that. It will allow them to disinfect a classroom in about 10 minutes.”
Add that to all of the other additional costs and Wa-Nee will see an operational increase of 20%.
Croner explained, “What people don’t understand is we know we need to get kids back to in-person learning. We know it’s what’s best for kids. We also know on a secondary factor, how important it is to the economy, that we reopen school. But the community needs to realize is that for schools to reopen for in-person learning, it’s going to be at least a 20% increase for operational costs. And … for whatever reason, politics has been injected into this pandemic crisis and that’s frustrating because you know, facial coverings, for example, are really a hot-button political issue. And the fact that we’re required by the county board of health — it’s not Wa-Nee saying we have to do this, but it’s the county board of health saying you have to do this. The fact that we’re required to do that, people will get upset and it’s unfortunate if people start running away from their public schools. If they do that and we lose revenue because of the enrollment drop, while also still having this 20% increase in operational cost, what people are going to force us to do as a whole is close schools because we will not be able to afford to operate with in-person learning.”
So, to keep in-person learning possible, he said, “keep your kids enrolled.” Kids are still enrolled even if they choose the remote learning option.
“At the end of the day, this is going to pass at some day and time,” Croner said. For parents who want to do home learning, “let us provide the curriculum because there’s not better curriculum that can be provided that when this thing passes and your kid decides to come back to the school system, than the curriculum that we provided for you.”
Another facet of prepping for the coronavirus in schools is that staff members will get sick or they will come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. That means staff members will need to be in quarantine and the school system will need to pay the staff while they are in quarantine. They will also need to pay for another staff member to come in.
“I mean the costs are just astronomical,” he said. “We get it. We’re willing to do it. We’ll have no cash balances at the end of this year. The kids have got to come back. But there’s no way we can sustain this if we lose 10 to 15% of our student population. If we lose 10 to 15% of our student population we will have to go to remote learning because there’s no way that any school system can afford all of these safeguards that we’re going to have to have in place.
BUSINGKids will need to wear a facial covering while on the bus, Croner said, since social distancing is impossible.
And the bus drivers themselves are on the front lines and at a premium, he said. They’ve not had any indication that no one is willing to return to work, but they do have one opening available.
If a bus driver has to go on a 14-day quarantine because they’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, “we’re very worried about being able to run bus routes,” Croner said. “… It comes down to numbers. If we can’t do double routes or push things back by a half hour here or a half hour there, there may come a point and time we say, ‘We can’t provide bus transportation today.’ And so we’ll need to go to remote learning because we don’t have the personnel.
“Same thing with sub teachers. A lot of the folks on our sub list who have hearts of gold, they may be retired teachers and so you’re talking about the demographic that people are very concerned about.”
He anticipates this year, finding a substitute teacher will be a huge challenge. “Again, there may be a scenario where we just don’t have the manpower to have in-person learning on a particular day and we’ll just have to say hey, today we’re going to e-learning or remote learning and push out our work that way.”Sheila Selman can be reached at sheila.selman@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240311. Follow Sheila on Twitter @sselman_TGN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.