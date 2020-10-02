GOSHEN — Goshen High School students interested in the field of radio broadcasting just got a new option for instruction with the creation of a weekly 30-minute radio program hosted in partnership with local dual-language radio station Radio Horizonte.
According to Brian Sapp, a media teacher at GHS who helped launch the new radio program, the idea for the program originated from his past work with Manuel “Manny” Cortez, president of Radio Horizonte, a bilingual, community-driven media house operated out of the second floor of The Famous building in downtown Goshen.
“I know Manny from a couple of stories that I’ve done personally with him and Radio Horizonte. So, he reached out to me a while back, because he knows I work at the high school, and offered me a chance for our students to broadcast on their station,” Sapp said of the origins of the program. “So, over the summer, and my planning for this year, I just decided that I wanted to try to offer the students an opportunity to do some radio broadcasting. We had our first broadcast Sept. 18 on Radio Horizonte, and it was a fun experience, challenging, kind of crazy. Starting a new broadcast or a new publication during COVID, when we’re only here half the time, was a bit challenging. But the students did a great job.”
Cortez was quick to agree.
“Oh, yes. Absolutely. It’s just, wow, they’re so excited about it,” Cortez said of the students’ enthusiasm for the program. “With this program, basically what we’re trying to do is promote broadcasting, because we don’t have any other schools in Elkhart County who are promoting the broadcasting medium. So, we’ve been working with Goshen Community Schools for almost a year now on this project, and specifically with Brian Sapp. He’s the right person to do it, because he’s had previous experience broadcasting.”
GETTING STARTED
Upon deciding to move forward with the program, tentatively titled GTV Radio, Sapp said he reached out to the students in his four media classes to see if any of them would be interested in volunteering their time for the broadcast, with the plan being that the program would be a 30-minute dual-language radio broadcast, done once a week on Friday mornings, and split evenly between English and Spanish programming.
About six students took him up on the offer, and it’s from that initial buy-in that the new GHS radio broadcast was born.
“Radio Horizonte is a bilingual radio station, and I wanted to offer the students here a chance to practice those skills, and to be able to broadcast in Spanish as well as English,” Sapp said of the dual-language aspect of the program. “Just given the population that’s here, many students know Spanish, and many of their parents speak primarily Spanish. So, I just wanted to be able to give the opportunity for the students to practice broadcasting, and learn about radio, but then also be able to do it where it could benefit and be useful to more people in different languages.
“So, we split into two groups, and I had one group work on announcements in English, and the other group work on announcements in Spanish,” he added of the process. “And there were a couple weeks that we worked prior to launching, just getting students in, showing them the equipment, trying to explain a bit about the process of going live, figuring out what type of information we were going to put into our episodes, etc. I really like to get the students involved, and have them take ownership.”
A GREAT EXPERIENCE
Ethan Strite, a senior at GHS who has been serving as an executive producer on the new program, said he jumped at the chance to help launch the broadcast when Sapp introduced the idea to him earlier this year.
“He told me that he was offered some air time on a radio station, and he knew that I was interested in the audio department, mainly audio engineering, and so he asked me if I wanted to come on board and be one of the producers for it. And of course I was interested in doing it,” Strite said of joining the program. “And while we really just got started, it’s been a great experience. For my part, I basically work all the mics, I tell the station when to transition into any pre-recorded segments, etc. So, it’s kind of nerve-wracking. But we’ve gotten to the point where it’s almost completely student-run, and Mr. Sapp hasn’t had to take over or rescue us at any point. So, that’s a positive.
“And working with Radio Horizonte, it’s been awesome. The station manger, Manny, he’s been a huge help,” Strite added of Cortez. “He’s an awesome, down to earth guy, and he loves the fact that the high school students can have this opportunity.”
BUILDING INTEREST
While currently offered as just an extracurricular activity during which students volunteer their time outside of normal school hours, Sapp said his goal with the new radio program is to eventually see it grow to the point where it can be offered as an actual, for-credit class at the high school.
“I’d love to be able to show a need for this, and provide students more opportunities with some media experience, whether it’s technical, on-air, writing, etc.,” Sapp said of the program. “So, it’s kind of in an experimental phase right now to judge the need, and build maybe some word-of-mouth, and maybe get some more people interested and see if we can expand it in the future.”
Cortez agreed, noting that he is in talks with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and The United Way about possibly getting some additional funding to help the school corporation upgrade and expand its broadcasting equipment and resources in order to make way for a permanent broadcasting class at the high school.
“Personally, I want to say thanks to Goshen Community Schools for allowing us to open up this opportunity for kids in Goshen,” he added of the collaboration. “For many of them, this will be their first experience with radio before they go on to college. So, we’re trying to train them in the schools so that they’re ready for when they take that next step.”
