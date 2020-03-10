GOSHEN — For public school corporations with high populations of at-risk students such as Goshen Community Schools, school funding from the state has been declining on a per-student basis for nearly a decade. This decrease in turn has made it increasingly more difficult for such school corporations to hire and retain adequate staff, upgrade and maintain buildings, etc.
That’s the word from David Marcotte, executive director of the Indiana Urban Schools Association, who was invited to speak about the reasons behind the funding decline during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
According to Marcotte, central to this funding reduction is the state’s Complexity Index and, particularly, recent tweaks to the formula that have resulted in changes to the amount of tuition support public school corporations receive from the state.
“Complexity funding is the amount of additional dollars provided to school corporations in tuition support, which is determined by their Complexity Index on a per student basis,” Marcotte said. “Tuition support is the total amount of dollars provided to school corporations by the state on a per pupil basis. This is the main funding mechanism to educate children in our public schools.”
According to Marcotte, every public school district in the state received a basic grant of $5,352 per student in 2019. In addition, each district also received additional per-student funding in the form of a complexity grant, which is the amount of additional dollars determined by the district’s Complexity Index. Those two grants added together made up the total tuition support received by the district per student for the year.
“We have a trend going on in the state over the past eight years or so, and that trend is that the basic grant has been increasing, which is really good news,” Marcotte said. “But, there has been a significant decreasing in the complexity grant monies, which is offsetting the additional dollars that are coming to you in tuition support.”
A central reason for that decline, Marcotte said, is the change in how a district’s Complexity Index is now formulated.
Where in the past that index was determined by the total number of students enrolled in the Free/Reduced Lunch program within a district, today that index is based on the total number of student families enrolled in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF, formerly welfare), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) and foster care, he explained.
“The Complexity Index used to be determined by Free/Reduced Lunch rates that were turned in to your principals, but our legislators changed that about six to eight years ago to use TANF and SNAP,” Marcotte said.
While this may not seem like a big change on the surface, Marcotte noted that research has shown that many families who have students enrolled in a district’s Free/Reduced Lunch program choose not to enroll in programs such as TANF and SNAP, which in turn has resulted in less complexity grant funding making its way to districts with high populations of at-risk students, such as Goshen Community Schools.
According to Marcotte, at-risk students can be defined as: poor students; English language learners; high mobility students; students with remediation needs; students with social/emotional needs; and students with health care needs.
To help illustrate the impact of this change to the Complexity Index, Marcotte noted that GCS in 2015 received a basic grant of $4,587 and a complexity grant of $1,650, for a total of $6,237 in tuition support per student.
Jump forward to 2019, and GCS received a basic grant of $5,352 per student — a 14.3% increase. However, the district’s complexity grant per student came to just $646 — a 61% decrease. Taken together, the two grants came to $5,998 — a 4% reduction in total tuition support per student over what the district had received in 2015.
“And yours might be the largest I’ve seen,” Marcotte said of GCS’s complexity grant reduction. “When you used to get $1,650 per child in 2015, that has been reduced to $646, or a reduction of 61%. So, you’ve actually lost 4% in total tuition support in the past five years. This is why it’s increasingly more difficult to pay your teachers more money, when your prime funding source is tuition support, and it’s gone down this much.”
According to Marcotte, a study was conducted in 2019 by Dr. Robert Toutkoushian, a professor and school funding expert with the University of Georgia, which involved a deep dive into Indiana’s Complexity Index. The five top findings of that study were as follows:
1. Money Does Matter — Schools provided more funding show better achievement gains, especially for at-risk students.
2. In the last 10 years, Indiana has not increased per pupil funding for education when adjusting for inflation. In fact, it has declined: FY 2010 = $7,687; FY2019 = $6,741
3. In the last 10 years, the ratio for at-risk funding to total funding has declined from 17.2% in FY 2010 to 9.8% in FY 2019.
4. At-risk funding per pupil has declined from $1,320 in FY 2010 to $660 in FY 2019.
5. Indiana’s national ranking in education funding has fallen substantially over the past decade. Indiana ranks 38th in per pupil expenditures.
GREATER NEED
While the issue of reduced funding for districts with high populations of at-risk students is an issue in and of itself, Marcotte noted the issue is compounded further by the fact that such districts also require more funding to adequately serve those students than those districts with smaller at-risk populations.
“It costs more to educate at-risk children,” Marcotte told the board.
As an example, Marcotte noted that districts with higher at-risk student populations often require more counselors, social workers, instructional assistants, nurses, behavioral specialists, school psychologists, special education support, etc. — all of which increase the district’s overall cost of operation.
“This is why it costs more to educate children in Goshen than in a low complexity district,” Marcotte said. “And thank goodness you’re doing this.”
So what can districts such as Goshen Community Schools do to try and improve the funding situation moving forward?
According to Marcotte, there are four primary things such districts must advocate for if there is to be any hope for a positive change. They include: increasing funding for at-risk students; changing the Complexity Index to include multiple factors; increasing overall funding for public education; and pushing back on statistical bias as it relates to school corporations with high at-risk student populations.
