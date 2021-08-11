GOSHEN — The controversy of a youth drag event that was canceled during a Gay Pride picnic at Shanklin Park continued Monday when members of the public addressed the Goshen school board.
The event had been planned as part of the July 17 Family-Friendly Pride Celebration at the city park, but was canceled after concern arose in the community.
A group of people then addressed the Goshen City Council Aug. 4 and their anti-LGBTQ stances were rejected by the council. Before anyone spoke Monday, Goshen Community School Superintendent Steve Hope reminded the large audience the district’s policy is to welcome all students.
“I do have one special message for all our LGBTQ students, staff, families and allies,” Hope said on the Zoom broadcast of the meeting. “Goshen Community Schools will always give ways for not only where you are welcome but where you are valued for who you are. GCS will be a supportive place for all. That is not platitudes, that is work we take very seriously every school day.”
The meeting was then opened up for public comment.
“I believe in three things, God, family and country,” said Philip Crawford. “I believe God is the most important thing in our country and world today and I believe family was instituted by God and I believe we recited at the start of this meeting that we are one nation under God. I will stand until I am blue in my face and I am dead on that thing. I also believe education was also instituted by God and I also believe education was built on the foundations and the morals of this country that is godly.”
Crawford also took shots at Black Lives Matter, CRT, SEL (social-emotional learning), and the LGBTQ community, saying the programs and groups do not fit the Founders’ agenda.
“And I stand on behalf of the Christian community and God himself to refute these ideas,” Crawford said. “The left agenda is so strong in this city. I heard someone say Goshen is not a Christian city. I am here to say hogwash and hogwash again, because this city was founded on Christian values and Christian views and values.”
Rob Roeder of Goshen said he first opposed the youth drag event and that the organizer was a Goshen teacher. He said he then had a meeting with Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and council president Brett Weddell.
“I felt like my words were twisted to say something I didn’t mean to say,” Roeder said. “While I may have concerns and feelings one way or other about the Goshen pride event, I really have concerns about the youth drag event. I expressed that at the last meeting that is the perfect place for someone to groom youth for sex trafficking or pedophilia. So, I am concerned about our youth. I am concerned that a teacher organized this thing and I am concerned that the school doesn’t even want to disavow the teacher or the event. I am not after anybody. I just don’t want this event to go on. I don’t want our children exposed to this kind of thing.”
“All I am asking that we disavow as a school corporation, the teacher, or the event, because that is not virtuous,” Roeder added. “A drag show does not promote anything virtuous. … If the Goshen school corporation does not disavow that, then it is really tacit approval. You all are saying, from my perspective, it is no big deal. Let’s have more of that.”
Former Goshen student Mariana Torres defended the LGBTQ students at Goshen High School.
“Over the last two months there is a group of people taking a stance of protecting all students, not some, all,” Torres said. “But while saying they are protecting all students they have spent their time continually doing hate against marginalized groups, including the LGBTQIA community. While this group may think they are just talking about staff or gay people in general, our gay students will hear it as directly speaking to them.”
Telling the board members she was afraid to come out as gay while at GHS, she said gay students are five times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers. Torres said gay students will internalize and personalize the message the group of protesters have been presenting.
“To those who want to protect all students, think before you spew hate,” Torres said. “The things you say can and will harm students if you continue this power trip of hatred. If you want to protect all students stop targeting and harassing the LGBTQIA community in our schools. ”
No school board member responded to any comments from the public.
