GOSHEN — Goshen Community School’s Board Ambassador Lauren Grant spoke to the board on behalf of her fellow students at Monday's Goshen School Board meeting.
Grant, 17, a senior at Goshen High School, told the board and attendees that students are concerned about upcoming elections and candidates running for the board.
“The last thing that was should be worried about is the contents of a book or a dress code,” she told them.
She was commenting on statements made during public comment by board candidate Rob Roeder in recent meetings. Roeder is a regular at school board meetings, commenting on a variety of topics from religion in schools, to controversial books, to student proficiencies, budget, and more.
“For some perspective, students on a daily basis have to consider the following: what is for lunch?" she said. "Will I be shot in school today? Why didn’t they text me back? Will I be hurt for who I am today? Do I have time to play video games? How can I afford to get into college or will I be enough for employers? Why am I telling you this?
"Students are concerned about a possibility of a future school board that does not focus on what is important to students and what we deal with on a daily basis — or worse yet, a board with a closed mindset that does not attempt to understand the complexities of student life.”
She explained that students should not feel the need to care about who is on the school board.
“We need a school board that will continue to meet students’ needs academically and focus on social-emotional needs," she said. "We need a school board that has members who choose to send their children to public schools and believe in public education. We need a school board that understands that public schools do not excuse students and are reflective of the community in which they reside.”
She commented on the district’s many opportunities, including IB, of which she is a part, the Mac Lab, 3-D printers, special education, parent liaisons and more.
“Goshen Community Schools offers something far beyond an inferior education in regards to the resources and materials available,” she said.
Grant told the board that as a minor, she’s concerned about the direction of the upcoming election.
“Students are worried that there is a faction of our community running for the school board that is intent on removing what we need to be successful," she added. "They have no students enrolled in our schools, have an outdated mindset, and frankly, do not understand what students are concerned about. Am I to believe that the contents of a book — which I have read and found to be completely relevant to the struggles of today’s youth — should take precedence over my safety as a student?”
A few weeks ago, Roeder’s conversations with the board surrounding a series of books he and other parents found to be controversial ended following a determination by the board that the books did not hold controversial material. The books were “The Infinite Moment of Us,” by Lauren Myracle, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie.
Grant said normally, during her speaking time at the school board, she’d talk about her life as a student at Goshen High School, but during Monday night’s meeting, she felt impressed to voice the concerns of her fellow students, many of whom were in attendance to support her.
“We are asking you not to lose sight of who it is you represent,” she said.
As is common, Roeder had been in attendance for Monday night’s meeting, and spoke during the public comment portion, ahead of Grant’s allotted time, citing a list of his concerns. This week, he chose to discuss things he felt should be priorities for the incoming school board of which he hopes to be a part. For him, one topic of great importance was student test scores.
“I propose that we make a statement that we’re in an academic emergency,” he told the board. “Maybe we can develop some goals on how we can turn that around.”
He added that a program some students use for remediation allows students to see the answers, citing that he’s spoken with people who do not support the use of the program.
“I would ask the board to investigate that," Roeder said. "We want to teach our children, not to have ‘scores.’ It’s about the children."
Regarding controversial books, he added that he hopes a committee can be formed to review books proactively rather than reactively.
Immediately following Grant’s comments, though, Goshen Junior High Librarian Mindy Miller brought about a discussion on parental access to the district’s library that was listed as an agenda item. In this situation, it was decided that information on how to gain access to student Google login in order to log into Destiny and Sora, programs used to check out library books, will be given to parents via ParentSquare, the school website, and other modes of communication. The measure would ensure parents are up-to-date on materials checked out by their students.
It’s a far cry from Roeder’s hope of having a committee formed, but Miller said, she hopes it will keep parents informed.
“This is an effort to help make sure parents are able to see what their students have checked out and hopefully have some really awesome works of writ and art,” Miller said.
The information will be available in both English and Spanish.
Roeder also told the board that he’s heard that they’d been instructed not to speak with him possibly by counsel of the superintendent.
“It was a shot to the heart when I personalized all those invitations to you personally and you were instructed not to engage with me — or anybody, perhaps,” he said.
He also recommended of the board to garner a chaplain, and told the board he’s grateful for the opportunity to speak to them each month as he often does.
The topic of up-and-coming candidates was brought up again at the end of the meeting during the miscellaneous administrative items time. Possibly emboldened by the student’s comments, Superintendent Steve Hope took the podium to comment on Roeder’s recent comments at school board meetings. Roeder is a candidate for the District 3 seat, against incumbent Jose Elizalde.
Hope said, quoting Roeder from last month’s board meeting, that students are being “subjected to computer education and the numbers prove that.”
“I want to support our teachers, yes, but not at the stake of our children, who I believe are getting inferior treatment,” Roeder said.
Hope gave some additional input.
“On behalf of everyone working for Goshen Community Schools, we take great offense to these statements," Hope responded after reading the quote. "We have some of the most dedicated, well-trained teachers in the entire country. I don’t know how someone who has attended every school board meeting for more than a year could arrive at that conclusion — that Goshen students are receiving an inferior education. There is no school board with a similar demographic doing better than Goshen Community Schools.”
Hope acknowledged that they can do better and said they strive to.
“Please be weary of any political agenda that vilifies teachers or accuses public schools of indoctrinating students," he said. "Our mission is the same as it’s always been. We simply want every student to be a successful contributing member of our great society, armed with the skills necessary to succeed in whatever career they choose.”
Other items to come before the board:
•The board also approved the 2023 budget at: Education Fund $40,726,667, Operations Fund $16,405,465, Operating Referendum $5,900,000, Debt Service $10,400,166, Referendum Debt Exempt Capital $6,356,000, and Rainy Day Fund $1,000,000.
•The board held a hearing to amend a lease in order to add more repairs to one building at a cost of hopefully just over $5 million after they sell the bonds. No public spoke during the hearing. The lease is not expected to cause a tax increase due to other loans falling off the budget. It will extend to 2034. The lease amendment was approved.
•The board approved a bid for repairs to Model Elementary School. The repairs include roof replacement, various maintenance improvements, and the purchase of school buses for a cost of $2,157,534 through Midland Engineering of South Bend.
•Goshen Junior High School athletic staff Jeromy Sheets and Melissa Worthmanand Goshen High School athletic staff Jim Pickard, Kristina Massa, and Alli Wolfe were honored at the board meeting for their efforts in renewing school spirit in sports and other activities including securing donations that allow all Goshen Community School students to attend the district’s athletic events for free.
•The board also officially recognized Hispanic heritage month. The resolution falls in line with the national one, with 56% of the school population Hispanic, which goes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.