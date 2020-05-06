Schermerhorn family opens up about life before, during and after Tom's battle with COVID-19

LIGONIER — Coronavirus has affected Tom Schermerhorn’s life more than most, but it hasn’t taken away his love for Diet Coke.
“Unfortunately, his addiction to Diet Coke has not gone away,” Tom’s wife, DeeDee, said. “We make a daily trip to McDonald's to get his Diet Coke.”
It’s been 11 days since Tom returned home from Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was taken there on March 30 as he began the fight for his life. Tom had contracted COVID-19 and was immediately put on a ventilator. It was uncertain whether he would make it through the disease that shut down most of the world in 2020.
For his family, all they could do was wait at home for updates from the hospital. No visitors were allowed inside the building because of how contagious the coronavirus is. It was one of the most trying months the family has collectively gone through.
FROM FLU TO COVID-19
Tom had been sick throughout the week before he was taken to the hospital, but the family felt he wasn’t showing any major signs of having coronavirus. His symptoms mostly resembled those of the common flu.
On the Sunday before he was taken to the hospital, though, a doctor told the family to self-quarantine Tom in his bedroom. They knew then that it was probably more than the flu.
“The weekend before we took him to the hospital, we were really worried because he couldn’t even shower or put socks on,” Tom’s middle child, Maddie, 19, said. “That was very scary. We don’t like seeing him like that, especially for how active he is.”
Twenty-four hours after he was ordered to self-quarantine, DeeDee took Tom to the hospital.
The timing of his hospitalization complicated school matters for Maddie and her older sister, Rachel, 24. Both had to take tests for their classes at Purdue and Tennessee State, respectively, that Monday night.
“I would say it was a lot of confusing emotions,” Rachel said. “Maddie and I both had exams that night, so it was like this weird balance of being worried about him but trying to resume your responsibilities that you need to do outside of worrying about it. So, it was just this weird balance.”
LIFE UNDER QUARANTINE
Tom’s outlook was bleak once he arrived at the hospital. He was put on a ventilator at full capacity as doctors tried to treat the longtime West Noble athletic director.
For DeeDee, her motherly instinct kicked in when Tom was first taken to the hospital.
“All the emotions come up — How do I protect the family? How do I take care of him? How do I make sure he has the right care that he needs? It was a lot of emotions that way,” DeeDee said.
Since Tom had the virus, the family had to quarantine in their house for 14 days. Friends and family were allowed to pull into their driveway to talk or leave meals, but they couldn’t get any closer than 6 feet from DeeDee; Rachel; Maddie; Tom’s son, Luke, 15; and Rachel’s fiancé, Luke Fisher, who was with the family when Tom was diagnosed with the disease.
“Sometimes we were questioning ourselves, like ‘why didn’t we take him to the hospital sooner?’” Maddie said. “It was just very hard; it’s honestly indescribable. It hurt our hearts a lot, that’s for sure. We wanted to be there with him and we didn’t realize it was as bad as it was.”
After a few days of uncertainty, Tom’s condition started to get better. On April 8, he was taken off the ventilator completely.
“When he started doing better, it was incredibly relieving,” Rachel said. “It was also a little scary because sometimes you get scared things are going to get worse again, but once we started hearing he was able to come home, there was so much excitement.”
COMING HOME
After a few more weeks at the hospital, Tom was allowed to come home on April 25. A surprise rally in the parking lot of West Noble High School was planned to welcome Tom home. Hundreds of people stood in the 40-degree temperatures to cheer Tom’s return.
“It was breathtaking,” DeeDee said. “The overwhelming love and support; what a celebration. That was so exciting.”
Since returning home, a physical therapist has come to the house three times a week to help Tom get his strength back.
“He likes to be up and moving and his body is just not letting him yet,” DeeDee said. “I think he’s been a little bit frustrated by that, but as a whole he’s in really good spirits.”
The family doesn’t have to self-quarantine anymore, but they’ve limited their travel and interactions with people. Tom and DeeDee go on daily car rides — mostly to fill Tom’s Diet Coke urges — but also to see friends, family and colleagues as well.
Life is starting to get back to normal for the Schermerhorn family after a month they’ll never forget.
“I think, even though my dad wasn’t here, it made us a lot closer,” Rachel said. “We were more vulnerable than we’ve been in a really long time going through trying circumstances, and we were able to grow our faith and just rely on each other a lot during that time.”