GOSHEN — Absentee voting for the 2019 elections will open in about a week in Elkhart County.
The period to cast early in-person absentee ballots begins Tuesday, Oct. 8 and runs through noon on Monday, Nov. 4. Election Day is then Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Elkhart County Clerk’s office said in a news release Friday.
The votes this year are for municipal offices in Goshen, Elkhart, Bristol and Millersburg. Contested races in Goshen include those for city clerk-treasurer and five City Council seats. Bristol and Millersburg also have clerk-treasurer and Town Council races, while contested races in Elkhart include those for mayor and City Council.
Residents registered to vote in Goshen, Elkhart, Bristol and Millersburg are eligible to cast ballots in this year’s elections. Voters must also provide state or federal government-issued photo IDs to vote, according to the release.
The primary locations for in-person absentee voting are at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., in Goshen, and at the Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., in Elkhart.
Further details can be found on the county clerk’s website, www.ElkhartCountyClerk.com under the “Elections” option.
