GOSHEN — The city of Goshen has itself a new clerk-treasurer, and his name is Adam Scharf.
Once all votes had been tallied following the closing of the polls Tuesday evening, Scharf, a Democrat and current Goshen City Council representative for District 5, had secured 2,625 votes (54.16 percent) of the overall vote, successfully besting Republican incumbent clerk-treasurer Angie McKee, who secured 2,222 votes for 45.84 percent of the overall vote.
“I’m feeling good about the opportunity to be able to continue to make myself useful, and go into this new role of service, and stewardship, and new challenges,” Scharf said of his win while taking a few moments away from hugs, handshakes and well-wishers at the Democratic election night watch party at Ignition Music in downtown Goshen Tuesday evening. “Every time I’ve run, my favorite part of campaigning has always been going door to door and getting into different parts of the city and meeting people that I would just have no other reason to meet, and talk with, and hear from. And even though the clerk-treasurer’s role is not firmly a representative of the people, it certainly is really important to get out there and get a lay of the land and hear what’s going on, not just in my own social circles. We live in such a fascinating place, and you really find that out when you’re out talking to people.”
As for how he’s feeling about having to step away from the Goshen City Council in order to take on his new role as the city’s clerk-treasurer this coming January, Scharf said it’s all about looking ahead and moving forward.
“I’m still going to be very close to the council, being its clerk. But, no, I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to build up their ability to be effective, I mean, just procedurally, and administratively, and to be a facilitator for the council and help them to be able to do their jobs better,” Scharf said.
Scharf, 40, is self-employed as an entrepreneur, engaging in historical preservation, real estate redevelopment and management, restaurant, hospitality venues, special projects and consulting.
He is married to Anna Wiebe. They have two children.
DISTRICT 1
Republican incumbent Jim McKee ran unopposed in his bid for re-election to his Goshen City Council District 1 seat.
A Goshen High School graduate, McKee is the current manager of the Goshen VFW Post 985. He is married to current Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Angie McKee and has three grown children.
DISTRICT 2
Republican incumbent Doug Nisley was returned to the council by the voters Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Jonathan Neufeld 613 votes to 412 votes.
“I’m happy to be back. I’m looking forward to getting back in there and doing some good work,” Nisley said of his win while at the Republican election night watch party at the Goshen VFW Post 985 Tuesday night. “There weren’t really any surprises with the campaign. It went pretty smooth. The problem I had was I have bad hips, and couldn’t get out and walk as much as I wanted, and that made me worried. But no real surprises. We did it as a group and went out and campaigned that way, and it worked for me.”
A native of Goshen, Nisley is a Goshen High School graduate and has been self-employed off and on for the past 30 years. He is the current owner of Nisley Golf Course Management and Z-N-Z Sprinkler & Turf Services, and has previously held positions such as a 17-year stint as superintendent of Black Squirrel Gold Course.
DISTRICT 3
Separated by just one vote, the District 3 race between frontrunners Matt Schrock, a Republican, and Jennifer Shell, a Democrat, could not be decided Tuesday night.
Schrock ended up taking 248 votes while Shell earned 247 in their effort to replace outgoing Republican city councilman Mike Orgill, who chose not to seek re-election this year. The race’s third challenger, Independent Rafael Correa, closed the polls with 33 votes.
Given the closeness of the race, provisional votes, counted within 10 days of Tuesday’s election, will decide who eventually takes that seat.
“I’m pumped. I’m happy. I mean, it can’t get any closer than just one vote. But I’m sure there’ll be a recount,” Schrock said of the extremely close race Tuesday evening. “But overall, I’m feeling pretty good and feeling pretty lucky. I don’t think I’ve worked this hard in a long time. So we’ll see what happens.”
Schrock, 58, lives at 1212 E. Lincoln Ave. He is the owner of Cycle Works of Goshen.
GOSHEN MAYOR
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, a Democrat running unopposed, was elected to his second four-year term as mayor Tuesday evening. He also shared a few words of his own regarding the closeness of the District 3 race.
“District 3 is always a very close district in Goshen. I believe in the last election it was determined by something like seven votes, and before that it has been two, five, etc. So I think that’s just further proof, we’re always trying to get everybody to come out and vote. I always talk about how I don’t care who you’re going to vote for, I just want you to vote, because that’s how a community comes together. And this is a perfect example. We’ve got a race with one vote difference. So we’re just going to have to wait and see where this lands.”
As for how he’s feeling about his own win Tuesday, Stutsman said he’s just glad the election is over and he can start planning for the city’s next four years.
“It’s still been kind of a stressful season, just waiting to find out who I’m going to be working with over the next four years, etc.,” Stutsman said of his uncontested run. “We had some good races on our side and the Republicans had some good races on theirs, so I’m just kind of at that point as mayor where I’m just glad I know who I’m working with and am able to start thinking about the next four years now for Goshen.”
Shell, who could not be reached Tuesday due to being out of the area, is married to Paul Stauffer. She is a former attorney and small business owner and serves on the Goshen Parks board and the Ten Thousand Villages — Goshen board.
Stutsman, a graduate of Goshen High School and Butler University, worked as a developer/contractor and was a two-term Goshen City Councilman prior to being elected as mayor. He is married to Maija Walters Stutsman. They have two children, Boden and Pippin.
DISTRICT 4
As the polls closed Tuesday evening, Republican Mark Huser couldn’t put up the numbers needed to overcome Democratic challenger Megan Eichorn, who ended up securing the Goshen City Council District 4 seat with 820 votes to Huser’s 470 votes.
With her win, Eichorn will be replacing longtime Democratic city councilwoman Julia Gautsche, who chose not to seek another term on the council this year.
“I’m feeling very excited, very grateful that the District 4 voters came out and supported me, and very happy that I’m able to continue on where Julia Gautsche left off. So I’m just very grateful,” Eichorn said Tuesday evening. “As for what I enjoyed most, I really enjoyed getting out and meeting all the people, and knowing that some people I didn’t realize live in our district did. So that was fun. And just hearing concerns from everybody, and getting to know what everybody likes and dislikes about our district. So I actually really loved canvasing.
“As for the campaign itself, I think it went pretty smoothly,” Eichorn added. “I had really great support. It was a lot more complicated than I expected, actually, but not necessarily surprising. So overall it was a great experience.”
Eichorn, 45, is currently employed by Goshen Community Schools. She is married to Darrin Eichorn and they are the parents of two children.
DISTRICT 5
Democrat Gilberto Pérez Jr., an administrator at Goshen College, ran unopposed for his Goshen City Council District 5 seat.
With his win, Pérez Jr. will be replacing outgoing Democratic city councilman Adam Scharf, who chose not to seek a second term on the council in order to run for Goshen Clerk-Treasurer.
Pérez currently lives in Goshen with his wife. They have three children.
AT-LARGE RACES
Democratic incumbent Julia King joined Republican incumbent Brett Weddell in successfully securing the two available at-large seats on the Goshen City Council during Tuesday’s election.
Once all votes had been tallied Tuesday evening, King successfully secured 2,860 votes, or 30.9 percent of the overall vote, while Weddell secured 2,480 votes, or 26.79 percent of the overall vote.
Unsuccessful in their bids for an at-large council seat Tuesday were Republican David Daugherty, who ended up taking 1,960 votes, or 21,18 percent of the total vote, and Democrat Charles Mumaw, who earned 1,956 votes, or 21.13 percent of the overall vote.
“Democracy is a group project, and I’m grateful to all the people who went out and voted,” King said of her win Tuesday evening.
During the campaign, King said she most enjoyed going door-to-door and talking with voters.
“My favorite part is always the door-knocking, one-on-one, hearing from a range of people that maybe you don’t always get an opportunity to talk to,” King said. “As for any surprises, I think we’re always surprised. We don’t do polling here at this level, so we don’t really know how things will end up. And there are a couple of races on the council that I’m disappointed with the outcomes, but that’s how this goes.”
King, 312 River Vista Dr., is married to Stuart Meade. They are the parents of a daughter.
Weddell also took a few moments to thank his constituents for their continued support following the closing of the polls Tuesday evening.
“I’m grateful that the voters of Goshen thought that I was worthy of another four years,” Weddell said of his win Tuesday evening. “To be honest with you, my favorite part of the campaign are the forums and the debates. I wish we could have more of those. I wish we could have more public input, and more public participation with those.
“I was a little disappointed in the voter turnout,” Weddell added of the overall election, which saw about 11,700 of the county’s 32,900 registered voters turn out at the polls Tuesday. “It was disappointing to find out that roughly 22 percent of our community took the responsibility to come out and vote. I’d like to see that number go way, way up.”
Weddell is a doctor of optometry and is a co-owner of the Wellington & Weddell Eye Care in Goshen.
He and his wife, Robin, have two children, Lleyton and Merrill.
CITY COURT JUDGE
Republican Richard L. Mehl ran unopposed for his Goshen City Court Judge seat. With his win, Mehl will be replacing Republican Bodie Stegelmann, who chose not to seek another term as city judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.