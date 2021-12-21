Schackow named Lilly Endowment Community Scholar

LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Community Foundation has announced that Lillian Schackow of Lakeland High School is the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for LaGrange County.
Schackow plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University and study elementary education and special education, according to a news release. She is the daughter of Jason and Elisa Schackow of LaGrange. She is involved in multiple clubs including Sources of Strength, Educators Rising, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Coaching, Academic Team, volleyball and tennis. She serves as president of the Student Council and the class of 2022.
“Lillian Schackow demonstrates many of the qualities we seek in a future leader: motivated, hard-working, and engaged in the community. The selection committee was impressed by her service to her community and passion for her career goals,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
In nominating LaGrange County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar, consideration was given to academic achievement, community and extracurricular involvement, service to others and leadership, the release reads.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities.
The Foundation received 17 applications for the 2022 award. Five students were invited to the finalist round for a personal interview with the Lilly Scholarship Advisory Committee. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, Independent Colleges of Indiana, for the selection of scholarship recipients.
Finalists for the award include: Lillian Eash of Westview High School; Isaac Rogers of Westview High School; Kaylyn Gates of Westview High School; and Jackson Minix of Westview High School. Each of the finalists will receive a $4,000 scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Fund, established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2014.
