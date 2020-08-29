BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., will host a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5.
There is no cost to participate, and all visitors to the museum are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Guests will be given a scavenger hunt form at the museum, which will contain a series of clues and questions to answer about exhibits.
The scavenger hunt will also feature questions and clues for the museum’s newest exhibit “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Making a Place,” which explores the history of Elkhart County from the arrival of trains in 1851 to today.
For more information, call 574-848-4322 or visit Elkhart County Historical Museum on Facebook.
