See who Goshen News photographers found at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Wednesday.
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN ELKHART AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASS COUNTIES THROUGH 915 PM EDT... At 845 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Simonton Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Elkhart, Dunlap, and Simonton Lake around 850 PM EDT. Goshen around 855 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Waterford Mills and Adamsville. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 88 and 98. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 552 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA KOSCIUSKO IN NORTHERN INDIANA DE KALB ELKHART LAGRANGE NOBLE STEUBEN IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN HILLSDALE IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OHIO DEFIANCE FULTON OH HENRY WILLIAMS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ANGOLA, ARCHBOLD, AUBURN, BRYAN, DEFIANCE, DELTA, DESHLER, EDGERTON, ELKHART, FREMONT, GARRETT, GOSHEN, HICKSVILLE, HILLSDALE, JONESVILLE, KENDALLVILLE, LAGRANGE, LIBERTY CENTER, LIGONIER, LITCHFIELD, MONTPELIER, NAPOLEON, NAPPANEE, SHERWOOD, SHIPSHEWANA, SWANTON, TOPEKA, WARSAW, WAUSEON, AND WINONA LAKE.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Thursday to midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JULY 27... An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for all of northern Indiana and is in effect for Thursday July 27 for fine particulates. Levels of fine particles are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will adversely impact air quality. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include... refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
centerpiece
Saw You At The Fair: July 26, 2023
