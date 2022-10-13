GOSHEN — Thursday was World Vision Day.
A number of organizations hosted events in support of the global event, which draws attention to blindness and vision impairment. For children, this can especially make for a difficult time in the classroom.
It’s estimated that one in four children has a vision problem, and 60% of children with learning difficulties have an undetected vision problem. Even when vision problems are found, almost half of children don’t receive follow-up care, especially those with families below the poverty line.
Since 2018, Kindness to Prevent Blindness has been helping kids and adults ensure that they can see well through Elkhart County and now St. Joseph County. Formerly a division of the Elkhart Education Foundation, Kindness to Prevent Blindness became its own nonprofit organization this year.
To date, they’ve served more than 4,000 students at over 70 schools and issued 1,000-plus pairs of glasses annually to children in need.
“As a technician, a lot of people don’t have exams at their age,” said Leatra Scott, Community Outreach Specialist for Boling Vision Center and liaison for Kindness to Prevent Blindness. “Being a mother of three daughters, I know life is busy, so we meet them where they are.”
Scott said the program is one of her favorites that she’s involved in through Boling.
“I found out that my daughter has amblyopia — from the mobile unit exam,” she said.
The program expands beyond the capabilities of the mobile unit eye exam as well.
“We are trying to help regardless of if it’s a refractive error or a medical condition,” Scott said.
The program allows cost-effective or free — depending on income — eye exams, glasses, and medical eye exams through Boling.
This year, the Kindness to Prevent Blindness program will provide a free, comprehensive eye exam and free prescription glasses to students who fail their state-mandated vision exam in first, third, fifth, and eighth grades at Elkhart Community Schools, Baugo Community Schools, South Bend Schools, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, School City of Mishawaka, Middlebury Community Schools, John Glenn School Corporation and Elkhart and St. Joseph County Catholic Schools.
The Kindness to Prevent Blindness mobile unit can also be found off school grounds at expos and festivals. Earlier this month, the nonprofit made a stop at the Hispanic Heritage Festival in Elkhart, and they can be found at other programs put on by organizations such as Minority Health Coalition and Heart City Health.
“When we do these community events, come get a screening and we’ll work with you if you don’t have the money to have an exam,” Scott said. “We just want to make sure everybody can see.”
For the next several weeks, the mobile unit will be at a new location almost daily, working on getting all students that need exams at Elkhart Community Schools and later, at schools in St. Joseph County.
Kindness to Prevent Blindness is supported by Boling Vision Center, The Judd Leighton Foundation, Bontrager Family Foundation, United Way of St. Joseph County, Essilor Vision Foundation, Lippert, Forest River Well Foundation, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Walman Optical, Dr. Steven Gerber, M.D. and local Lions Clubs.
Volunteers are always needed for Kindness to Prevent Blindness. Opportunities for doctors, nurses, and even laymen who can receive training through the nonprofit are available. Visit www.k2pb.org to get more information or to fill out a form to volunteer.