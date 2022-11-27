ELKHART — Chris Ulery has been the Executive Director of Saving Grace for nine years. She said the organization helps with emergency needs while trying to help determine long-term goals.
Those needs include a food pantry, personal care pantry, providing household goods, clothing, and furniture, helping pay for prescriptions, rent assistance (if possible), utility assistance, assistance with identity documents, gas for doctor appointments and employment and advocacy/case management.
While it is hard to determine exactly how many individuals they help during the holiday season, she believes it is around 300 people.
“It is hard to say, probably around 300, but we are partners with St. Paul’s and hold a Christmas Shoppe every year which serves approximately 60 families for toys, gifts, and homemade crafts, gift cards for food, and cleaning supplies,” she said.
The biggest need that Saving Grace has around this time is food, along with a few others.
“The needs that I see around Christmas are food, toys, utilities,” Ulery said.
There will be a daylong event in December where they provide Christmas festivities and gifts for those in the community that might need a little extra help this holiday season.
“We do have the Christmas Shoppe coming up Dec. 17,” she said. “It is a daylong event that includes parents picking out toys and gifts for the kiddos and wrapping them, children making gifts and crafts for the parents, visiting with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa, gift cards for a local grocery store, and a basket of cleaning supplies”
When it comes to volunteering, Saving Grace will never turn down any help that they can get to help sort through donations or tidy up.
“We always volunteer opportunities, sorting donations, cleaning the pantries, helping with clients — but our biggest volunteer event is the Christmas Shoppe,” Ulery said.
Ulery finished by sharing that this is the perfect season to remember those who may be in need.
“Christmas is an amazing time to give, but please do not forget about our most vulnerable the rest of the year,” she said.
For more information, visit https://savinggraceadvocacy.com or call 574-293-0482.