MILFORD — The Santa Parade of Lights event was announced at Monday’s town council meeting.
The parade will cruise through town starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing visits with Santa to be canceled, police, fire and emergency services personnel came up with the idea for the parade as an alternate plan to allow children to see Santa.
Town Marshal Derek Kreider said they plan to go down every street in town and residents are asked to stay at their homes, turn on their Christmas lights and, when they hear the parade coming down their street, to come outside and wave to Santa, who’ll be leading the parade in a Humvee.
In other news:
• The town was recently awarded $232,875.18 in Community Crossing Grant funds for the 2021 street repaving and ADA ramps, the biggest award they’ve received to date, officials announced at Monday’s meeting.
• Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall opened two bids received for a three-year trash removal contract. The first bid opened was from Sweetheimer Trash Removal, Pierceton, with a bid of $4,547.50 a month or $54,570 annually. The contract includes a 3% increase each year. They’ll provide one 96-gallon cart for each of the 535 houses at $8.50 per house.
The other bid was from Borden Waste-Away, Elkhart, with a bid of $5,055.75 per month, $60,669 annually and $9.45 per house.
The third potential bidder backed out, according to Utilities Manager Steve Marquart. The council approved Sweetheimer Trash Removal as the low bidder, and they are also the current provider.
• Two quotes were received for cutting back the tree canopy in town. One quote was from K&K Tree Service, Millersburg, at a price not-to-exceed $9,800. The other quote was from Dan the Tree Man, New Paris, at a not-to-exceed cost of $11,400.
The council approved K&K Tree Service for work to be done in 2021.
• Council approved the 2021 fire contract with Milford Volunteer Fire Department at a cost of $32,325 annually payable in quarterly payments of $8,081.25.
• Council heard a grant application for federal trails funds was accepted. Gall said the town was “in the running” for a possible 2026 grant.
• Council approved the purchase of five used tasers from the Hanover Police Department at a cost of $500, including 12 spare cartridges, USB data port, holsters, etc.
• Council heard the Wastewater Department passed out flyers reminding residents not to put wipes in the sewer.
• A year-end closing meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 29.
