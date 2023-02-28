LAGRANGE — Water levels continue to rise within LaGrange County due to recent rainfall. LaGrange County Emergency Management in cooperation with the LaGrange County Highway Department have made a sandbag filling site available to LaGrange County residents.
Sand will be available at 710 N. Walnut St. in LaGrange, according to a news release. Bring a shovel to the location, and bags are provided.
Any questions can be directed to LaGrange County Emergency Management at 260-499-6431 or LaGrange County Highway Department at 260-499-6353.