GOSHEN — Nine pallets of clothing were dropped off at the Salvation Army from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. As a result, the nonprofit decided to host a clothing giveaway to offer the excess directly to the community in need. “They needed space, and they have a select few people they can give it to,” Salvation Army Core Officer Kendra Hixenbaugh explained. She explained that when it was first discussed, Walmart believed they’d only have one or two pallets of clothing, but throughout the week ahead of the pick-up, discovered much more. Through the donation, Salvation Army has already provided pajamas and underclothing to First Light Mission, then volunteers came out and spent a day sorting the variety of donations into categories, and Tuesday the members of the organization’s senior citizen program began the arduous process of setting everything out on tables by category. It’s estimated to be almost 10,000 items or more. Hixenbaugh explained that there were 1,000 bras alone donated and thousands of shoes. “We made it really public that we had this because we want to help the community,” Hixenbaugh said. “Some of the families I know from coming to get assistance already. Some of them I’ve not seen before. We’re seeing all kinds of people.” Hixenbaugh said the need has been increased this year. “Our food pantry is definitely seeing an increase in need and not necessarily in donations,” Hixenbaugh said. “That also translates to utility assistance and rental assistance as well.” The Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization, but Hixenbaugh said with the winter weather rolling in, there are concerns about whether or not bell ringers will be able to be outside collecting donations. If that happens, the Salvation Army has a Virtual Red Kettle athttps://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/campaign/goshen-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c440067
. They’re hoping that the virtual option will help them to make the final push because right now, bell ringing is only slightly above 50% of its goal of $100,000. “None of us know what the future holds but we envision that with the shutdowns of different factories in the RV industry that we are going to see more need,” Hixenbaugh added. For the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program, they served 137 families, and Hixenbaugh said that doesn’t include adult-only families they helped by providing food assistance. It’s as much as 50 more families signed up. “We are constantly going through food in the pantry. We’re purchasing stuff and it’s going out just as quickly as it’s coming in,” she added. Anything that’s not picked up will be sent to The Window’s clothing closet. For more information on Salvation Army and ways to help or ways to get help, visit them online athttps://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/Goshen
.
GOSHEN — Nine pallets of clothing were dropped off at the Salvation Army from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. As a result, the nonprofit decided to host a clothing giveaway to offer the excess directly to the community in need.
“They needed space, and they have a select few people they can give it to,” Salvation Army Core Officer Kendra Hixenbaugh explained. She explained that when it was first discussed, Walmart believed they’d only have one or two pallets of clothing, but throughout the week ahead of the pick-up, discovered much more.
Through the donation, Salvation Army has already provided pajamas and underclothing to First Light Mission, then volunteers came out and spent a day sorting the variety of donations into categories, and Tuesday the members of the organization’s senior citizen program began the arduous process of setting everything out on tables by category.
It’s estimated to be almost 10,000 items or more. Hixenbaugh explained that there were 1,000 bras alone donated and thousands of shoes.
“We made it really public that we had this because we want to help the community,” Hixenbaugh said. “Some of the families I know from coming to get assistance already. Some of them I’ve not seen before. We’re seeing all kinds of people.”
Hixenbaugh said the need has been increased this year.
“Our food pantry is definitely seeing an increase in need and not necessarily in donations,” Hixenbaugh said. “That also translates to utility assistance and rental assistance as well.”
The Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization, but Hixenbaugh said with the winter weather rolling in, there are concerns about whether or not bell ringers will be able to be outside collecting donations.
If that happens, the Salvation Army has a Virtual Red Kettle at https://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/campaign/goshen-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c440067.
They’re hoping that the virtual option will help them to make the final push because right now, bell ringing is only slightly above 50% of its goal of $100,000.
“None of us know what the future holds but we envision that with the shutdowns of different factories in the RV industry that we are going to see more need,” Hixenbaugh added. For the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program, they served 137 families, and Hixenbaugh said that doesn’t include adult-only families they helped by providing food assistance. It’s as much as 50 more families signed up.
“We are constantly going through food in the pantry. We’re purchasing stuff and it’s going out just as quickly as it’s coming in,” she added.
Anything that’s not picked up will be sent to The Window’s clothing closet.
For more information on Salvation Army and ways to help or ways to get help, visit them online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/Goshen.