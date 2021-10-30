ELKHART — A special, new kind of food truck — fresh off the lot — will soon hit the streets to serve specific consumers in times of crisis.
The Salvation Army of Elkhart cut the ribbon Saturday on what the organization termed a mobile feeding unit.
The new, 22-foot-long vehicle is essentially a food truck with the Salvation Army’s brand on it, which will be deployed to long-running emergencies or disaster situations. At those scenes, volunteers or workers can serve food and beverages to firefighters, police, first responders and victims at the truck, keeping them fed and hydrated during incidents like fires or floods when they’re on the scene for hours.
“Imagine trying to work on a fire without a drink, without a break, without something to eat,” said Lt. Katy Benedict, one of the local corps officers. “That’s what this mobile kitchen is for: To serve first responders, anyone that is working a disaster ... we can go ahead and give them that support.”
The truck is equipped with two microwaves, an oven, a freezer, a refrigerator, a food warmer and a counter, as well as a serving window, Benedict said. The tools will let workers prepare warm food on site, like chili, for example, or store cold drinks and serve them as needed.
Benedict believed the new truck, which still bore a temporary license tag, succeeds a smaller mobile unit the organization had used in a similar capacity. The new vehicle was custom designed and built for the Salvation Army by Delivery Concepts of Osceola, she said.
Benedict estimated the truck cost about $180,000 to produce. Funds raised by donations to the Salvation Army were used to cover the purchase.
“All the donors from Elkhart, they’ve been donating throughout the years, that’s the funds that were used,” Benedict said.
Benedict’s husband, and the local Salvation Army’s other officer, Lt. Wayne Benedict, thanked donors for the contributions to purchase the truck during a small ceremony to dedicate it at Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart.
“We love to help the community. We love to help the first responders. And we love to help those in need,” Wayne Benedict said.
The ceremony was held as families walked along downtown’s Main Street for early afternoon Halloween trick-or-treating at local businesses and at stations set up at Civic Plaza. The new Salvation Army Truck was up and running with a volunteer passing out candy from a basket on the counter.
