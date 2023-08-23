GOSHEN — Temperatures in the 90s with humidity of more than 70% will make it feel like it is up to 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat warning for 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday and a heat advisory from noon today to 11 a.m. Thursday.
The following locations are available for Goshen residents seeking shelter from the high temperatures this week:
• The Salvation Army, located at 1013 N. Main St.
— Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.*
— Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.*
*If individuals are using the Salvation Army at noon Thursday and Friday, they will remain open through the lunch hour.
• Goshen Public Library, located at 601 S. Fifth St.
— Wednesday (today) from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Anyone needing a ride to these locations can call the non-emergency line at the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151, and transportation will be arranged.