GOSHEN — The Salvation Army in Goshen was bustling Friday as close to 2,000 people descended to eat their fill of pancakes and sausage.
This is the 56th year for the event, which raises money for the general operation of the Salvation Army.
Maj. Tim Sell said this year the Salvation Army combined Pancake Day with its red kettle kickoff. The kettles usually raise $120,000, but with Pancake Day, the Salvation Army board is hoping to raise $250,000. The money will go to the operating fund, which funds all of the projects, including senior and youth programs, the food pantry and utility and prescription assistance, Sell said.
Approximately 6,000 people were helped through the food pantry this year, he said. While another 5,800 were able to stay in their homes with the lights on through they utility assistance program. That equates to 16 years of family stability, Sell said. With utility assistance, families are less likely to split up and not move as often.
Helping with Pancake Day were 20 service organizations, churches and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
“We could not come anywhere close to this without it being a community event,” Sell said.
Fifty-year volunteer pancake maker and Elkhart County Exchange Club member Bob Hawkins said he expects more than 7,040 pancakes would be served by the end of the event Friday.
As for the red kettle portion, Sell said signup is ongoing to ring bells and volunteers are desperately needed for Fridays and Saturdays.
New this year is Kettle Pay. Sell explained that if people do not have cash to donate at kettles, they can use Google Pay, Apple Pay or scan in the QR code and donate that way.
Bell ringing will start the Friday after Thanksgiving and continue through Christmas Eve, operating every day except Sundays.
