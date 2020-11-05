NAPPANEE — Council members Monday gave thumbs up to first readings on salary ordinances and changes to the employee policy and procedures handbook.
The elected officials' salary ordinance, which includes the mayor, clerk-treasurer, council members and city judge, was passed on first reading. They approved a 1% increase for each position for 2021. Council members will receive $5,466 annually for 2021.
Also passed on first reading was the appointed officers and employees' salary ordinance. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the ordinance falls within what was approved in the budget (up to 2% increases) but said that when the salary committee met, “We made some adjustments so some will see a little less because of an increase in their longevity pay.”
The salary committee consists of the mayor and council members Todd Nunemaker and Amy Rosa, both of whom expressed concerns over an across-the-board 2% increase when the budget was being approved. On Monday, Nunemaker said he wanted to thank the mayor for meeting several times and said they looked at not only the different positions and what other communities were paying but also at longevity pay and performance reviews.
“I feel good about where we’re at on the salary ordinance,” Nunemaker said.
Jenkins acknowledged they still had a long way to go on cleaning up job descriptions and performance reviews but were working on those things with the help of their human resources consultant Adrielle Lewinski.
The ordinance states that any new employee whose compensation is not otherwise addressed in the ordinance is $20.96 maximum per hour. It also states, “All rate increases are subject to evaluation by the department head and the mayor except for the clerk-treasurer’s employees who are to be evaluated by the clerk-treasurer and subject to approval of the appropriate board.”
Some departments, such as emergency medical services and fire, have additional compensation for number of calls responded to, and other departments have additional compensation when certifications and licenses are obtained by the employee.
Nunemaker questioned a change from the original draft in paramedics' pay from annual to hourly. The mayor said it was due to how to calculate if they have to take on an additional shift if someone calls in sick. He said they talked to the paramedics and said it’s the same increase as everyone else at the end of the year.
Lewinski weighed in and said the Federal Labor Standards Act allows them to work up to 106 hours in a two-week pay period versus the average employee who works 40 hours a week. She said the new hourly rate will be easier to calculate when it comes to additional shifts and additional vacation, etc.
EMPLOYEE POLICY AND PROCEDURE MANUAL
The council also passed an ordinance replacing the current policy and procedure manual with this new updated procedure manual.
Lewinski said the employee handbook was last revised in 2007. She said they updated all the legalese to include the Federal Labor Standards Act and Family Medical Leave Act and removed several items that were redundant and “old school legalese.”
As far as policy differences, they included accrued paid time off instead of separate vacation, personal and sick days. New employees will start earning PTO right away, even though they can’t use it for 90 days. The PTO will be accrued per pay period up to a maximum amount. Lewinski said this will allow for easier tracking within the system and employees will not have to use all the time off within a calendar year but will be able to roll it over as long as it doesn’t exceed the maximum.
Lewinski said they also reduced the sick time leave from 30 days to eight days and increased the short-term disability. In the current policy, the city pays $250 a week and the employee is expected to use sick leave to make up the difference. She said it is less costly for the city to increase the short-term disability to 66.67% of the employee’s pay for a period of 26 weeks and also helps avoid the abuse of sick time. She said overall they’ve made the manual easier to understand.
In other business, council members:
• Approved an additional appropriations ordinance for $1 million from the Tax Increment Financing district funds for waterworks improvement project. The redevelopment commission approved this additional appropriation. A public hearing was set for Nov. 16.
• Approved entering into Community Development Finance Institute assessment with Elkhart County. Nappanee’s share is $1,122.
• Approved a resolution allowing the Nappanee Police Department to accept body cameras and equipment from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department. The agreement transfers 75 total body cameras, 81 total camera heads, chargers, clamps and other assorted parts and equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.