GOSHEN — Ghouls and goblins joined unicorns and clowns at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Friday for an afternoon of socially distanced fun during the city’s Trick Or Treat At The Fairgrounds event.
Hosted in partnership with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and Froggy 102.7, Friday’s event was billed as a safe alternative to the city’s annual downtown trick-or-treating event, which this year had to be canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
“With 2020 and the way it’s been, we weren’t going to be able to do downtown trick-or-treating like we always have. So, the fairgrounds stepped up and offered this, and we were just happy to be able to partner with them for the event,” Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, said. “Today we have 30 businesses or organizations that are out here handing out candy. And these are Goshen-area businesses, and some of them are actually from the downtown, and it was just a way for them to be able to participate in trick-or-treating this year, since they couldn’t do it in their stores.”
COVID-19 GUIDELINES
With the safety of the participants in mind, Friday’s event featured a variety of COVID-19 guidelines for volunteers and attendees alike, all with the goal of providing a safe, socially distanced trick-or-treating event for the community.
A sample of some of the practices and procedures utilized during the event included:
• A one-way route, where attendees entered the Main Gate at the fairgrounds and exited through Gate 3;
• Face coverings were required for all volunteers and attendees;
• All treats were prepackaged and sealed prior to distribution;
• All individuals handing out treats were required to wear gloves and change them frequently or use hand sanitizer frequently at their stations;
• Hand sanitizer stations were also made available for attendees to use along the route;
• All treat stations were spaced far apart to allow for social distancing; and
• All volunteers were health screened prior to the event.
SO EXCITED
“We actually started tossing out the idea about two months ago, because we were thinking that things were going to need to be a little different for the kids this year,” Miranda Muir, general manager of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, said of the event. “We knew that we have plenty of space, and we have the ability to social distance and make things a little bit safer for the kids. So, we just started tossing out the idea, and then as things progressed, and the downtown Goshen event got canceled, we were able to pair up with the chamber and Froggy to make the event happen. So, today we’re having trick-or-treat, and we’re just so excited.”
Kieffer offered a similar sentiment.
“We really weren’t sure how this was going to play out, because we’ve never done anything like this before. So, we sent one email out with the fair, and just got a great response from the community,” Kieffer said. “And in terms of turnout, typically downtown we’d always have somewhere around 1,200 to 1,500 kids that came through. But with this, we have no idea what the potential is for it, though just from what we’re seeing so far, it’s already a success.”
A SAFER WAY
Karissa McBride, of Elkhart, was among the hundreds of parents who ventured out with their costumed children in tow to participate in Friday’s event.
“My 4-year-old, she’s just really excited,” McBride said of her daughter while making her way toward the Main Gate on Friday afternoon. “I’m glad that they can do something like this since summer was kind of shot. It’s nice that trick-or-treating isn’t canceled this year.”
Holli Birt, of South Bend, was quick to agree, noting that she appreciated the hosts’ efforts to make the event as safe as possible for the kids.
“I feel like it is one of the safer ways to do it, because you don’t have to worry about traffic, especially having little kids running around, and having all the vendors in one place,” Birt said of the event. “So, yeah, it’s definitely appreciated.”
Given her concerns about COVID-19, Birt said Friday’s event will likely be the only trick-or-treating that her children will be participating in this year, which made the opportunity all the more special.
“Usually on Halloween I’d take the night off work, and we would get out in the neighborhood and do things like that,” Birt said. “This year, though, it just wasn’t worth it. So, we’ll do one event and call it good.”
