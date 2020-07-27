GOSHEN — An intersection southeast of Bristol, as the subject of several complaints, is set for new safety upgrades with an eye toward potentially undergoing some reconstruction.
The Elkhart County commissioners heard a plan Monday to install stop signs at each point of C.R. 31 and C.R. 131.
Transportation manager Charlie McKenzie made the recommendation after hearing concerns and complaints about potential safety problems at the three-way intersection.
A yield sign was originally set up there for southbound traffic on C.R. 31. McKenzie said crews took out the yield sign and put in a stop sign for westbound traffic on C.R. 131 earlier spring amid reports about sight-distance issues and near-miss crashes.
He pointed out traffic has grown in that area.
“The traffic has been increasing at that intersection for at least the past three counts,” McKenzie said, explaining that traffic counts are done every three years. “It’s been up and up and up.”
Creating an all-way stop at the intersection followed further examination and a conclusion that sight-distances there are unacceptable, McKenzie said. His recommendation is based on safety concerns and not on traffic counts. He noted crashes haven’t been a big problem there so far.
“There’s really no crash history there, but there’s a high potential for it,” McKenzie said.
In addition to the new stop signs, he said the highway department also plans to install warning signs to alert drivers of the new intersection control. Flashers will also be added to the stop signs.
The commissioners approved the recommendation.
McKenzie indicated the stop signs may be a temporary fix. He said the department has completed in-house surveys of the intersection, and he plans to revisit the issue with the commissioners within the next six months. He intends to present some recommendations on possibly reconfiguring the intersection with safety improvements.
JUVENILE DETENTION PROJECT CONTRACT
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a contract for a project to finish out space at the new Juvenile Detention Center and renovate a courtroom at the county correctional complex.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor recommended the contract with Larson-Danielson Inc. since the La Porte-based company submitted the lowest bid of $1,627,460 earlier this month. Larson-Danielson was one of seven companies to bid on the project.
Plans include adding a family visitation area and additional offices in a shell space that’s been vacant at the new juvenile facility since it opened last October.
Taylor noted the bond that was taken out for the juvenile center’s construction and for demolishing the former jail in downtown Goshen has $1.495 million left.
He said he has submitted a request, to be heard next week, for an appropriation to cover the shortfall between the remaining bond amount and the new contract amount.
The additional funds could come out of the county’s Cumulative Capital fund.
