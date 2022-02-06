Safari reading fun for the cold winter months

If it has four legs, you’re good with it.
A tail is always nice, too and, well, let’s face it: you’re someone who just loves animals – any kind of animal, in fact, so why not look for these great books on wildlife?
When you think about wildlife, what comes to mind first? Bears and coyotes, maybe? Or do you think about giraffes and lions and zebras? If you’ve listed those last three critters, then you must own “The Ultimate Book of African Animals” by Dereck Joubert and Beverly Joubert, with Suzanne Zimbler (National Geographic Kids, $19.99).
Jam-packed with tales of safari, action-shots of real animals, and plenty of sidebars and stories, this book is absolutely perfect for the kid who loves the kinds of creatures they’ll never share a bedroom with. Get a load of the giraffe’s long legs and spotted skin. Hang out with monkeys. Read the entire section of prehistoric creatures that once called Africa home. And holy cow, check out the mind-blowing picture that accompanies “Snaky Encounters. “ For a 8-to-14-year-old, this book is wild.
You can’t care about wildlife without knowing as much about it as you can, and “Inside In: X-Rays of Nature’s Hidden World” by Jan Paul Schutten, photography by Arie van ‘t Riet (Greystone Kids, $19.99) might be one of the coolest books you’ll find.
“Inside In” offers 9-to-14-year-olds exactly what that title promises: it’s filled with x-ray photos of fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. Young readers will see how a John Dory fish looks as it’s hunting. They’ll see what birds have in common with rats and how they both differ from a crocodile. Look at how a snake’s spine seems almost like diamonds. Best of all, there’s this: in addition to the photos, Schutten offers insights on the lives and biology of the creatures he features, in kid-friendly words that will also appeal to curious adults.
For the older reader, say ages 14 and up, “Wild Life! by re:wild with Syd Robinson (Adams Media, $16.99) is a sure winner.
Just like the above volumes, there are tons of pictures inside this fascinating book on animals that are strange, weird, little-noticed, at-risk, or even possibly extinct. Continent by continent, readers get a well-rounded idea of how each creature lives, why its existence is in trouble, and what is being done to save the creature from extinction, if possible. Also included are great profiles of conservationists at work. This book is perfect for a young environmentalist who leans toward animal conservation and habitat rehabilitation.
And if, of course, these books are not suitable for the kid in your life, then be sure to check with your favorite local bookseller or librarian. They’re really the Superheroes here; at the tips of their fingers, they’ve got what you want and what your child needs to read next. While you’re there, be sure to look for “Wild Life!,” “Inside In,” and “The Ultimate Book of African Animals.”
For a kid who loves animals, these books got legs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.