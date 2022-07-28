GOSHEN — For Carter Guild, a 6th-year 4-H’er in Saddle Club, it’s not about awards or notoriety.
“I’m not here for the ribbons,” Guild said. “I’m here just to have fun, ride horses, have fun with the kids, teach them some things, hang out with friends…”
Guild, a 16-year-old homeschooler out of Bristol, is his mother’s only child in 4-H, Guild started a few years late to the game, in third grade. Guild’s adventures in horses and 4-H began in the fifth grade after his mom’s friend let his family come out to check out her horses.
“I rode a couple of times and I liked it,” said Guild. “Then I loved it.”
Training with horses isn’t without difficulty, though.
“The horse can sense your attitude,” Guild said. “If you’re mad or upset, the horse is not going to listen. It’s not hard — but it is — because when the horse doesn’t want to listen, you get frustrated, and then the horse gets more upset and you dig yourself a deeper hole. You’ve got to take a deep breath, focus on the horse, focus on you, and just talk to it so it can calm down.”
In the beginning, he rode a mare named Dora, a close connection to his current horse. For the first two years of his competitions in 4-H, he rode Dora while he learned how to ride, how to sit properly in his saddle, how to care for a horse, and the ins-and-outs of 4-H.
“We’re one of the only clubs that go all week, and we go from like 9 a.m. until 12 o’clock at night,” his mother Steph said. “It’s very chaotic but it’s fun. We love helping the kids. 4-H is about the kids and their learning experience and teaching them responsibility and leadership.”
It’s been worth it for Guild, who feels like he’s gained insider knowledge into the mind and body of a horse.
“I can walk up to a horse and tell what’s wrong,” Guild said. “Other people would look at the horse and say ‘That horse has issues,’ but they’re just saying that because they don’t know. There is always a reason why a horse acts the way that it does.”
Guild traded with another girl at the stable who rode Luke, who was faster, less temperamental, and preferred men, while Dora preferred women.
“You can tell in a horse if it like boys or girls,” he said. “If he doesn’t like you, he will let you know. You can’t control how they act.”
Guild has been riding Luke ever since, for the last four years of 4-H. Now that he’s a second-year Junior Leader, Guild said his favorite thing about 4-H is helping other kids.
“I love teaching them new things,” he said. “They’re learning to be us when they’re 16.”
Luke and Guild have performed in Centreville and Shipshewana to keep Luke on his toes.
“Instead of just sitting there and doing nothing with the horse and then coming here and saying ‘Let’s see what you’ve got,’ you have to practice with the horse because if you don’t, you’re not going to get far,” he said.
It’s a trait he hopes to instill in other 4-H’ers by the time his membership ends.
Guild received four ribbons this year, placing second in speed and action, sixth in flags, fourth in gated western pleasure, and received recognition in his second year as a junior leader. It’s less than he’s received before but Guild isn’t bothered by it.
“It’s been a rough year for my horse,” Guild admitted.
Luke, Guild’s 16-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse, had foot problems that left him down for seven months.
“As far as recovery, he’s done great this year,” he said.
Guild hopes to continue riding after he’s through with 4-H, and maybe even join a rodeo.
“Roping, bull riding — I really, really would love to ride a bull,” he said. “Guys really do not do barrel patterns in rodeos — it’s mostly a girl thing, but my plans are to go to rodeos and travel the world doing rodeos… to travel but also do horses. Kind of like you’re on vacation, but see the world while you’re riding horses.”