RESTON, Va. — The recreational vehicle industry experienced its best July ever, according to the RV Industry Association.
A survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments in July amounted to 44,537 units, an increase of 3.5% compared to the 43,035 units shipped during July 2020; this July was also the best on comparable record with shipments surpassing last July, according to the RVIA.
The RV industry has set a new monthly record for shipments each of the last nine months.
Most RVs sold in North America are manufactured in northern Indiana.
“The RVs built by people in our industry have allowed millions of RVers to create lasting memories with friends and family this summer,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “This new shipment report shows the continued demand as more and more people see RVs as the best way to experience the great outdoors and live an active outdoor lifestyle.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 3.4% against last July with 40,511 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 3.9% compared to the same month last year with 4,026 units.
Park model RVs ended the month down 21.9% compared to July 2020 with 261 wholesale shipments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.