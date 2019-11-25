RESTON, Va. — The shipment of recreational vehicles to dealers declined in October by 10.5%, according to the RV Industry Association.
The monthly survey of manufacturers found that 38,972 units were shipped, down from the 43,568 units shipped in October 2018.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 34,866 units for the month, a decrease of 10% compared to last October’s total of 38,759 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 4,106 units, down 14.6% compared to the October 2018 total of 4,809 units.
Through October, RV shipments have reached 348,910 units, down 17.4% from the 422,286 units at this point last year, the RVIA stated in a news release. September was the only month so far in 2019 that had an increase in shipments over 2018.
Park Model RVs finished the month up 16.9% compared to last October with 353 shipments to retailers.
