RESTON, Va. — The shipment of recreational vehicles from manufacturers to dealers climbed 29.2% in January over the same month in 2019.
The RV Industry Association's January survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 33,003 units, up from the 25,540 units shipped in January of 2019.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 29,435 units for the month, an increase of 36.1% compared to last January’s total of 21,623 units, the RVIA's news release shows. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,568 units, down (-8.9%) compared to the January 2019 total of 3,917 units.
Park Model RVs finished the month up 11.1% compared to last January with 359 wholesale shipments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.