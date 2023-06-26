GOSHEN — Following the designation of a week related to their product, representatives of the local RV industry in Elkhart County have shared thoughts regarding issues they believe need to be addressed — an industry central to Michiana.
Gary Davis is a manager at International RV in Elkhart. He believes safety on the roads is the single biggest issue related to the RV industry.
“A lot of customers are misled by some dealers, and they buy trailers that are too heavy for the tow vehicle that they own,” Davis said.
This can result in swaying on the roads, causing crashes. Making sure towables are safe and weight is distributed properly is important, Davis said.
On June 6, U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-2nd District, which includes Elkhart County, introduced House Resolution 467, a resolution expressing support for the designation of that week, June 4-10, as “National Trailer Safety Week” in the United States. Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., joined Yakym in introducing the resolution.
“I am proud to lead this bipartisan resolution to bring increased awareness about trailer safety,” Yakym said in a news release. “Manufacturers in Indiana’s 2nd District make a wide range of trailers, whether towable RVs, cargo trailers, horse trailers, and more. Promoting proper towing techniques is an important way to ensure everyone can continue to enjoy the benefits of trailers and help make our roadways safer for all Americans.”
As testament to its importance, both locally and across the Hoosier state, the RV Industry Power Breakfast took place in May at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart. The event saw more that 1,000 attendees, the highest ever recorded for the annual event.
Another issue facing the industry, Davis said, relates to motor homes. Specifically, these vehicles, unlike motorcycles and 18-wheel tractor trailers, have no special licensing requirements for those who drive them, either in Indiana or in other states.
“What you’ve got is someone with no knowledge of what they are driving,” Davis said. “Bottom line: You’ve got people who have never driven one going 70-75 miles down the road with no training.”
Proper training, Davis said, would have to come at the state level, at which driver licensing take place.
“You can rent a motor home from someplace and they just want to make sure the rental is insured,” he added.
Matt Grimes is regional sales manager at Elkhart-based East to West RV. He agrees that education is important for prospective RV buyers, that people are informed enough to purchase the correct hitching equipment, and the correct hitching system that their trailer or camper can handle, to avoid overloading the tow vehicle’s capacity.
“If the customer is overloading their tow vehicle’s capacity, that’s a safety issue,” Grimes said. “You could damage the motor or your ability to stop.”
Alex Stowe is National Association of Trailer Manufacturers’ executive director.
“With more than one million new trailers registered every year, it is imperative that end-users become more knowledgeable about safe towing practices,” Stowe said in the release from Yakym’s office. “It is crucial to raise awareness of proper towing techniques and maintenance for the sake of everyone on the nation’s roadways. NATM has put a spotlight on these concerns through its nationwide Trailer Safety Week, the first ever traffic safety intervention dedicated to light- and medium-duty trailer usage.”
To learn more, visit www.natm.com or www.visitelkhartcounty.com/rv/manufacturers.