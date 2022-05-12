ELKHART — Despite the current confluence of heightened geopolitical tensions, rising inflation and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still a good time to be in the RV business.
That’s the word from Gregg Fore, a partner with RVBusiness, who spoke on the state of the RV industry during the 10th annual RV Industry Power Breakfast held Thursday morning at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart.
Prior to his talk, Fore, who also served as emcee for the event, made a point of noting that the turnout for the breakfast, which exceeded 1,000 attendees, was the highest ever recorded for the annual event.
“We are certainly pleased with the record-breaking crowd, coming on the heels of our last power breakfast only six months ago,” Fore said. “Bravo to you all for your support, for your attendance, and what has become an important event for our area, and for our industry.”
Thursday’s breakfast served as the official post-pandemic return to a more familiar mid-May schedule, as the event had to be canceled in 2020 due to the arrival of COVID-19 and the 2021 breakfast ended up getting pushed back to December.
“In the short time since the last breakfast, there is no shortage of events and changes that have impacted our business, and our lives,” Fore told the gathered crowd. “Geopolitical complications have proven to impact not only the peace in Ukraine and Russia, but our business, our nation’s economy, and most of us as a global community as well. And while abated to some extent, we continue to have supply chain issues and problems that forecasters indicate will remain with us throughout the year, and maybe longer.”
Even so, Fore said the industry has seen new inventory levels at dealerships improve dramatically since November.
“And there may be a likely product mix issue in that, and there are certainly some motorized shortages due to chip manufacturing,” Fore said. “But other than that, it seems like we are no longer selling from an empty shelf.”
Pivoting to the nation’s growing inflation concerns, Fore acknowledged that the RV industry — as a producer of leisure products — is currently facing a greater dip in demand than other non-leisure sectors as rising prices cause Americans to tighten their purse strings.
“Inflation continues to erode the wallets of all Americans, and borders on impacting demand for all products, and even more so the demand for leisure products and services,” Fore said. “The federal published inflation rate is well below what we’ve experienced in our industry. So, if anyone knows the impact of inflation, it’s our customers, our suppliers, our vehicle manufacturers and our dealers.”
Yet despite all the hurdles currently facing the RV industry, Fore said support for the industry remains strong — something he doesn’t see changing any time soon.
“Through all of this, and other concerning issues, our customer — the RV user — continues to support the lifestyle and purchase and use products in very good numbers as shipments and retail registrations remain at very high levels,” Fore said of his outlook for the industry. “In fact, through March, the March retail registrations were I believe the third highest in history.
“It remains a good time to be in the RV industry, and in the RV business.”
Other guest speakers at Thursday’s breakfast, some via video, included Indiana’s two U.S. senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun; U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski; economist and TV commentator Stephen Moore; Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson; and representatives of the RVIA, RVDA and KOA.
Rounding out the event was an RV dealer panel including Marcus Lemonis of Camping World Holdings Inc.; Loren Baidas of General RV Center; Jarrod McGhee of Fun Town RV; and Jeff Hirsch of Campers Inn RV.
Sponsors of the 2022 power breakfast included Airxcel Inc., Cummins Inc., Dometic, Forest River Inc., KOA, RVIA, Spartan RV Chassis, THOR Industries Inc., Wells Fargo CDF and Winnebago Industries Inc.