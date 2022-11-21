GOSHEN — One proposed usage of a development off of U.S. 20 in Middlebury is an expansion of Royal RV. The RV lot would also include parking for smaller vehicles at the location.
May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development attended the Elkhart County Commissioner's Monday morning meeting to seek a zoning change for Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, converting the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4, to allow for the possible development.
The Sandy Hill Acres GPUD is located on the south side of U.S. 20, 725 feet west of C.R. 35.
Austin Blomeke, from Jones Petrie Rafinski, explained to the board that locations would be divided as two parcels with the north half, about 32 acres, as M-1, and the southern half R-4 for mixed residential use. The development would have one proposed drive on U.S. 20 on the western end of the development. He added that as part of the drive-in turn lane, INDOT has confirmed the need for a turn lane.
There would also be sanitary and water hookups through the town of Middlebury. Blomeke said the proposal also includes buffers and that in the future, as the plan is developed further, a lighting study would be performed.
There was no one available to comment on the rezoning during the public hearing section of the meeting.
Another GPUD amendment was also requested for Wakeside Properties to watercraft and boat storage and parking. The property, WakeSide Marine, is located at 51305 Ind. 19, Elkhart.
Other items to come before the commissioners include:
- The commissioners approved an amendment which increased the cost of the C.R. 4 Exension Contract for geotechnical services. The change order was $44,320, which was still within the budget, and the services were required by INDOT
Jason Auvil, Zoning Administrator & Planning Manager, presented to the commissioners an agreement with ChoiceLight of a reciprocal license and operations agreement. Elkhart County hired EnFocus to produce an analysis of what Elkhart County’s Dark Fiber Department might look like. Through that partnership, the county was connected to ChoiceLight Inc., a nonprofit dark fiber business, in April. The agreement would allow Elkhart County to retain ownership and income. He added that the goal would be for the county’s dark fiber to become financially stable within two year’s time.