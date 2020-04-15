GOSHEN — The recreational vehicle industry will weather the economic crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, though not unscathed and not right away. And manufacturers will have to adapt to potentially changing social norms in the coronavirus’ wake, according to one industry analyst.
Richard Curtin, director of surveys of consumers at the University of Michigan, shared his insights on what the industry faces and current consumer attitudes during a webinar hosted by the RV Industry Association Wednesday.
“I believe that the strong attachment to the RV lifestyle will ultimately prevail, but the road back to record-setting sales will be slow and bumpy,” Curtin said.
He predicts an economic recovery won’t begin occurring until possibly later this year with a small rebound if the COVID-19 outbreak wanes and plants start reopening soon. The number of RV shipments will likely bottom out in the second quarter that started this month, but there could be slow increases by the third or fourth quarters. Shipments this year won’t match 2019 levels, and he sees the numbers for 2021 being higher than 2020.
Curtin wouldn’t put numbers on his estimates since everything depends on COVID-19. The outbreak is driving the current downturn, and he doesn’t know when it will be resolved.
Consumers, he said, still view health as a higher priority now than finances, including those who recently became unemployed, based on recent data and reports.
“At some time in the future, consumers will move from mainly being concerned about the health impacts of the pandemic to the financial impacts of the pandemic, but that’s not happened yet,” Curtin said.
Amid the present uncertainty, he said state governments, industries and consumers will have to consider difficult decisions weighing acceptable infection and death rates against resuming normal social and business functions.
“The RV industry will need to make a decision about reopening the plants, carefully considering the health and well being of their employees, the state of the dealer network, existing inventories, and the expected strength in consumer demand,” he said.
Resuming operations will also involve establishing new precautions aimed at checking the spread of illness among employees, and such procedures would slow production, he predicted.
COVID-DRIVEN CONTRACTION
As it stands, with economic forecasts calling for the GDP to bottom out by a historic 25% this quarter, the current COVID-fueled downturn is not typical compared to past recessions, according to Curtin.
Some predictions are looking at what Curtin described as a “V”-shaped recession, where the economy declines sharply and then begins bouncing back in the third quarter. He said he believes the cycle will be more like an extended “U” shape with a downturn persisting through most of this year, followed by a slight and consistent improvement next year.
And with 17 million unemployment claims filed in the past few weeks —drastically higher than previous unemployment peaks of about 700,000 claims – Curtin also didn’t think the national unemployment rate would improve before 2022.
“Family finances have been devastated. Delayed payments on rent, mortgages or other loans that face consumers will continue their financial difficulties long after they’ve regained their lost jobs,” Curtin said, adding he would support further relief spending similar to the CARES Act Congress recently passed.
As the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic ripple out, and coming a little more than a decade after the Great Recession, consumers are focusing on tightening belts and saving for future emergencies and retirement rather than spending, according to Curtin.
“Even among those fortunate households, they’ll be more concerned about spending and saving priorities, as well as hampered by continuing, although lessening, restrictions on their behavior and where they can drive and enjoy outdoor activities,” he said.
CHANGING MARKET
Millennials and Baby Boomers, two key demographics for the RV industry, are particularly affected, with boomers probably putting emphasis back on fixed-income securities, Curtin said.
He expects more consumers to look at purchasing used RVs and more owners to sell their RVs in an effort to economize. He also expects dealers to offer widespread price discounts and slashed interest rates, but those moves would only result in marginal sales gains, he said.
Curtin said the RV industry will have to adapt, and begin acting now, to changing trends and attitudes rising out of the COVID-19 crisis.
He expects manufacturers will face more pressure to produce less-expensive RVs. Consumers may place greater demand on custom designs and cooler technology.
“The interior upgrades that flourish during the hot markets of the past will, in the post-coronavirus, represent a bell and whistle to many. Nor will consumers gravitate toward a spartan RV or low-tech RV,” Curtin said.
Describing the vehicles as already self-isolating homes for trips or vacations, Curtin indicated the industry should recognize current health concerns and design new RVs with amenities like making hygienic cleaning easier or easily accessible information.
OUTREACH ENCOURAGED
Curtin also called on the industry to begin outreach work on a variety of fronts.
Companies should advocate for reopening parks and campgrounds as soon as possible, but also work with park owners on having fewer RV lots that are more spread out.
Debt forbearance on RV loans is an “urgent” need, according to Curtin, and companies should begin talks with government agencies that regulate such consumer loans.
“Dealer floor-plans may also be an area of concern given how changes in financial arrangements influence inventory levels, especially given the weakened financial condition of many dealers,” Curtin said.
Another suggestion by Curtin was forming a coalition of RV manufacturers, dealers and stakeholders that would support and encourage the appeal of the RV lifestyle.
“Victory will be the establishment of a common infrastructure that enables the growth of a strong and more vibrant RV industry that is seen by all as a constituent part of the American lifestyle,” he said.
Curtin said he believes the outlook for the RV industry is still good, but companies have to take advantage of opportunities from the situation and begin capitalizing on them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.