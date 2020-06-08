ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc. turned a profit during its third quarter, which spanned the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
"Despite this being one of the most unusual quarters I have ever experienced, I am pleased to report that we were profitable and generated positive net cash from operations, said Bob Martin, president and CEO. "Our financial position has remained strong as a result of numerous management-led actions that were executed quickly in conjunction with our temporary plant shut-downs in mid-March. Our results are the product of both the highly variable cost structure we have created and our ability to quickly align our production and cost structure to meet fast-changing market conditions."
Third-quarter net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $24.1 million and $0.43, respectively, compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $32.7 million and $0.59, respectively, in the prior-year period, the company reported Monday.
COVID-19 IMPACT
In the company's news release about its earnings, Thor said COVID-19 and the government measures taken to slow its spread in North America and Europe had a significant negative impact on the company's operations. Consolidated net sales, gross profit, North American and European wholesale shipments and retail sales were all negatively affected during the quarter, the news release states.
"For nearly half of the quarter, retail consumers were under strict shelter-in-place requirements in most North American and European locations, limiting their ability to buy the company's products from our independent dealers. The operations of the company's independent dealers were likewise disrupted as many of them were required to close their showrooms. Due to these dealer closures, sales and shipments of our products were disrupted in the second half of March and April, two of our normally strongest sales and shipment months," the company stated. "Sales and backlog for May, the first month of our fourth fiscal quarter, improved on a weekly basis as dealers began to reopen their dealerships and consumer demand increased.
The company's leadership took action to manage costs and liquidity in response to the pandemic. In mid-March, the company temporarily closed all of its North American RV production facilities and temporarily suspended a substantial portion of its European RV production. Beginning in March and throughout the remainder of the third quarter, the company furloughed or laid off employees, primarily in its U.S.-based operations. In addition, the Thor stated discretionary spending and most capital projects were curtailed. Due to the high degree of uncertainty that existed initially related to the impact or duration of the various governmental shut-downs, and out of an abundance of caution, the company drew $250 million against its asset-based line of credit in late March to enhance its liquidity position. In late May, the company repaid this borrowing.
SEGMENT REPORTS
The company reported its North American towable RV sales were $773.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to third-quarter sales of $1.24 billion in the prior-year period.
North American towable RV income before tax was $49.3 million, compared to $103.7 million in the third quarter last year.
North American motorized RV sales were $264.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $459.2 million in the prior-year period.
North American Motorized RV income before tax for the third quarter was $10.9 million compared to $25.2 million a year ago.
North American Motorized RV backlog at April 30, 2020 increased approximately $34.2 million, or 6.7%, to $548.0 million compared to $513.7 million a year earlier.
European RV sales were $615.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $767.5 million in the prior-year period.
European RV loss before tax for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.2 million, compared to a loss of $30.9 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The company said the primary reason for the reduction in loss before income taxes was the negative impact of $61.4 million in purchase accounting charges included in the prior-year results, partially offset by a reduction in income before income taxes resulting from the decrease in European recreational vehicle sales in the current-year period.
OUTLOOK
Martin said, "Today, market indicators in North America are increasingly positive. Every North American dealer I have spoken to in the last few weeks has been very excited about the pace at which sales are picking up. Many of our dealers are reporting a significant improvement in sales from April to May and are excited about the sales potential for June and beyond. Because of this improved outlook and the relaxation of many stay-at-home restrictions, we began to restart production in the first week of May in North America. We have been successful in safely bringing our people back to work, and we are ramping-up production in a measured way in order to keep our team members safe and product quality high, while also fulfilling dealer orders as quickly as possible.
"While we are optimistic about the long-term growth of the RV market in Europe, the outlook for European RV retail sales for the remainder of the calendar year depends upon the economic conditions in the countries in which we do business.
"Demand for our products is very strong. Our flexible business model gives us the ability to quickly ramp production in a focused way, and we will ramp production with three primary objectives: the safety of our team members, the quality of our products, and the speed of our production, in that order. We remain steadfast in our confidence in the long-term outlook for not only our business, but the entire RV industry, and we continue to look forward to a bright future." said Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.