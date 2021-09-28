ELKHART — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries Inc. has reported record results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31.
"We are pleased to report that in a year of unprecedented challenges, Thor posted record net sales and net income for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year, making it the most profitable year in Thor's history," said Bob Martin, president and CEO. "For the fiscal year, we sold over 300,000 units, eclipsed $12 billion in net sales and generated net income attributable to Thor of $11.85 per diluted share, which far exceeds the former record for diluted earnings per share of $8.14 set in fiscal year 2018.
"These outstanding results are a testament to our team's ability to successfully accelerate production over the course of the fiscal year to meet surging market demand while continuing to maintain quality, navigating continuing supply chain challenges, managing labor constraints and ensuring the safety of our workforce," of Thor Industries.
"Demand for our RV products remains very robust, continuing to exceed production output. This sustained level of strong demand has led to a continuation of historically low dealer inventory levels and resulted in a new record-high backlog value of $16.86 billion as of July 31, 2021."
FOURTH QUARTER
Net sales were $3.59 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company reported. This year's fourth quarter net sales include $1.73 billion for the North American Towable RV segment, $823.1 million for the North American Motorized RV segment and $969.9 million for the European RV segment. Consolidated gross profit margin increased 170 basis points to 16.6% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to 14.9% in the corresponding period a year ago. The increase in the consolidated gross profit percentage was primarily due to the increase in sales and a reduction in sales discounts compared to the prior-year period.
Net income attributable to Thor Industries and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $230.3 million and $4.12, respectively, compared to $119.2 million and $2.14, respectively, in the prior-year period.
2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Thor reported in its news release that net sales for fiscal year 2021 were $12.32 billion compared to $8.17 billion for fiscal year 2020. The increase in consolidated net sales is due to both the increase in consumer demand and the negative impact of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year, which resulted in six to eight weeks of production shutdowns at most of our facilities. The addition of the Tiffin Group, acquired on December 18, 2020, accounted for $421.4 million of the $4.15 billion increase in net sales, or 5.2% of the 50.8% increase.
Net income attributable to Thor in fiscal year 2021 was $659.9 million, or $11.85 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Thor of $223.0 million, or $4.02 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2020.
