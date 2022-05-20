GOSHEN — A new towable RV manufacturing firm has been unveiled by leading industry executives.
Located on the southeast side of Goshen, Brinkley RV has a 252-acre campus near the Elkhart County Fairgrounds where ground was recently broken for three production facilities. Construction is set to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.
The founders and co-owners of Brinkley RV include four prominent names in the RV industry.
Ron Fenech is the former RV senior group president for THOR and a co-founder of Grand Design RV. Fenech will serve in an advisory role while the day-to-day will be handled by the other three co-owners of Brinkley: Ryan Thwaits, formerly of Red Rock Supply and Indiana Transport, and Nate Goldenberg and Micah Staley, both formerly of Grand Design.
“What drew me most to this opportunity with Brinkley was the chance to work with Micah, Nate, and Ryan,” Fenech said. “I’ve worked with all of them and know how talented they are. Micah and Nate are two of the best product guys in our industry. And Ryan is a very successful businessman who knows how to get things done. I trust each of them and I know our dealers do as well. Our goal is simple: to be the best. This is going to be fun.”
Production is expected to start in early 2023, and 350 jobs are projected to be in place by the end of 2022.