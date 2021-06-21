RV companies secure land rezonings

GOSHEN — Two RV companies moved steps closer in plans for manufacturing projects on opposite ends of Middlebury.
Members of the Elkhart County Commissioners approved rezoning requests for Keystone RV and Jayco Inc. during their meeting Monday.
For Keystone, the commissioners signed off on updating a vacant, 22-acre property from agricultural to a heavy industrial zone at 51761 Ind. 13 at C.R. 4 north of Middlebury. Plans for the site weren’t disclosed during the meeting. A message left with a Keystone representative was not returned by Monday evening.
In a separate vote, the commissioners approved Jayco’s request to rezone agricultural land at 58873 Ind. 13 to a limited manufacturing zone on about three acres near C.R. 20 south of Middlebury. The property is next door to the company’s campus off Bontrager Drive, and the company plans to create an employee parking lot as part of an expansion, according to a discussion during the Elkhart County Plan Commission meeting last month.
The plan commission had unanimously supported both rezoning requests and recommended the commissioners approve them.
BOND PROCESS
The commissioners addressed several other issues Monday. Among them, they launched the process to secure the second round of bonds on the new consolidated courthouse project.
The board approved a resolution to form a building corporation through which the financing would run on the project, Craig Buche, county attorney, said as he presented the resolution.
Commissioner Frank Lucchese explained after the meeting that bond payments would be made with funds from county adjusted gross income tax that was created to pay off the Elkhart County Correctional Complex construction.
The second phase of bonds would be added to the initial $35 million in bonds that were greenlit by the county council for the new courthouse last October. About $80 million has been approved to be spent on the project, with the structure’s costs projected at about $63 million.
Plans call for building the new four-story, 170,000-square-foot courthouse complex on a 32-acre site along Reliance Road near Dunlap. The facility would serve as the base for the county’s courts, bringing them under one roof instead of leaving them divided between the courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart.
Ground is expected to be broken on the project around the autumn, and it’s tentatively expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
Buche noted the process the secure the second phase of bonds should be completed in early September.
