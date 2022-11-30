ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will present a Gallery Talk called “The American Department Store at the Turn of the 20th Century” Friday at 11 a.m. in the Game Room.
This event is an opportunity to learn about American department stores, shopping, products, and the big department store names that sprouted or thrived in the early 20th Century, a news release stated.
Gallery Talks feature a twenty-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. Gallery Talks are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public. For those who are unable to attend, all Gallery Talks are recorded and uploaded to YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum within a few weeks after the event.
To learn more and to register, visit www.Ruthmere.org.