ELKHART — The public is invited to join Ruthmere staff in celebrating the premiere of sequel film to the popular historical drama “Downton Abbey.”
"Downton Abbey: A New Era" will hit theaters on May 20. Ruthmere will host a pre-party reception at 1 p.m. with a buffet, champagne toast, and a game or two to prepare guests for the movie.
Afterward, Ruthmere has booked an entire auditorium at the AMC Classic 14, 2701 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, to view the new film. The matinee is scheduled for 3 p.m. Guests may also choose to dress in 1920s attire.
Seating for the pre-party and movie is limited to 50 people and tickets are $30. There are an additional 40 seats for just the movie, available for $7 each. All tickets are sold on a strict first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to groups of five people to ensure that everyone has an equal chance Tickets may be reserved at www.ruthmere.org, or by calling 574-264-0330.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. – 3 p. m. and Sunday 1 – 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
