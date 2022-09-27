ELKHART — Ruthmere is again hosting its popular Witches Brew Tea from 2 - 4 p.m. Oct. 16
The Witches Brew Tea will feature a delicious assortment of teas, tea foods, and a scary good time. Costumes are strongly encouraged by the organizers. A special guest is scheduled to fly in for the event, and there may also be a few prizes for games or costumes.
Tickets are $30 for adults, with member tickets costing $25, and $15 for youth ages 4-18. Reservations are required with advance purchase. The event is for people ages 4 and older. The registration deadline is Oct. 7. Register online at www.ruthmere.org or call 574-264-0330.