Ruthmere hosting recital for Goshen college students

ELKHART — Ruthmere and Goshen College has announced a collaboration of cultural and musical enrichment for the young pianists of Elkhart County and beyond.
Ruthmere has invited the students of the inaugural Summer Goshen College Piano Camp to perform their own repertoire on the grand piano in Ruthmere’s Game Room Thursday at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
“Students will bring prepared works to showcase in a special concert event, allowing them a chance to ‘step back in time’ and perform their music as if the ink was still wet on the page,” the release stated. “This event promises to enhance the musical and stylistic perspective of these precollege performers.”
Tickets are available to the general public for $5 a person. Get tickets at Ruthmere.org/event-4693488 or by calling 574-264-0330. Masks are optional for this event. Seating is limited on a first come, first seated basis. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 3 p.m. For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.