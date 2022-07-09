ELKHART — Ruthmere is hosting a Free Family Sunday at the Havilah Beardsley House, 102 W. Beardsley Ave. Sunday.
The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. with no cost of admission. The last tour begins 15-20 minutes before 4 p.m. “See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics” will also be hosted in the Havilah Beardsley House.
For the first Sunday of each month, from April to November, free admission is open to the public for either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. and when one location is open the other is closed for that Sunday.
Ruthmere is open for the months of April, June, August, and October, and Havilah Beardsley house is open on the months of May, July, September, and November.
This event is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Regular tours are also provided of the Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House. Tours are available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday every hour, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org