ELKHART — Americana Corner awarded Ruthmere one of 67 grants for historic organizations in 24 states as part of its 2022 grant award cycle. The $7,000 grant is earmarked toward a restoration project for the front porch of the Dr. Havilah Beardsley house.
The program was established to help other organizations tell the story of America from its founding era through its first century. Organizations will use the funding for diverse projects, including restoring historical objects, creating educational displays or making improvements to historic sites that will enhance the visitor experience.
“This was our first experience with Americana Corner Grants, and it could not have been a better fit, “said Bill Firstenberger, Ruthmere Executive Director. “The Havilah Beardsley House aligns perfectly with the preservation and education goals of the Americana Corner Grants.
At the Dr. Havilah Beardsley House, the grant funds will be used toward the restoration of the front porch to accurately reflect the Italianate style of an 1874 renovation. The exact cost of the project has yet to be determined, but is expected to be costly given the requirements of materials and craftsmanship to mirror the era of its original construction.
“The Beardsley family story in Elkhart is at its core a story about the founding values upon which we built our city and the nation. Far from perfect, yet inspirational for its accomplishments of the times, this grant will help us tell our story with greater accuracy and a more meaningful impact for future generations.”
The house on the corner of Main and Beardsley streets in Elkhart was built in 1848 and is the oldest existing residence in Elkhart and one of the earliest brick structures built in the city. The Dr. Havilah Beardsley House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Americana Corner announced the recipients of its inaugural Americana Corner Grant Program on George Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22. Americana Corner pledged $446,000 in total grant funding for 2022, nearly double its initial commitment of $250,000.
The Ruthmere Museum campus is closed for tours until April 1.
