SYRACUSE — A rural Syracuse man was killed in a hit-and-run crash three miles north of Syracuse Friday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were called shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to 70888 C.R. 29. Officer Andrew Ahlersmeyer said a bicyclist found the body in a ditch along the west side of C.R. 29, south of C.R. 50.
The victim was identified by police as Mark Warren, 58, 70711 C.R. 29. Ahlersmeyer couldn’t say from the scene how long Warren had been lying near the road.
Ahlersmeyer said the man apparently died in a hit-and-run collision. Evidence at the scene suggested a Ford F-250 super-duty pickup truck was southbound on C.R. 29 and struck Warren who was walking on the west side of the road, the report reads.
Police added that the truck should have front passenger side damage.
The investigation remains ongoing.
